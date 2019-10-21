Hastings College is adding men's volleyball and women's wrestling as varsity intercollegiate sports starting with the 2020-21 school year.
Hastings is conducting national searches to find head coaches for both programs.
There are currently 42 NAIA men's volleyball programs in the country, and there will be 50, including five in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, in 2020.
"Volleyball fans in Nebraska bring a great passion for the sport, enjoy a high level of play and are some of the most engaged fans in the country," Hastings athletic director B.J. Pumroy said. "By adding men's volleyball we look to bring new students to our campus and engage our community members in a sport in which they have shown great interest."
You have free articles remaining.
The men's volleyball season starts during the winter and concludes in early spring.
Women's wrestling also is growing at the NAIA level. Twenty schools competed in the inaugural NAIA National Invitational Women's Wresting Championships in 2019, including two GPAC schools and three from Nebraska. There are 63 colleges and universities nationally that sponsor women's wrestling, and an NCAA committee recently recommended women's wrestling to be recognized as an emerging sport.
Eighteen states host girls wresting championships at the high school level, and Nebraska had 168 girls competing for their high schools during the 2018-19 season.
The addition of two sports will give Hastings 26 varsity sports.