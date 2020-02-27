Ex-Husker Tanner Farmer named GPAC wrestler of the year
Ex-Husker Tanner Farmer named GPAC wrestler of the year

Tanner Farmer

Former Husker football player and current Concordia heavyweight wrestler Tanner Farmer throws down his opponent in his first meet with the team in January.

 CONCORDIA ATHLETICS

After a dominating season at the heavyweight division, Concordia's Tanner Farmer was named Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestler of the year.

Farmer, a former Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the wrestling them midway through the season. He shot up to a No. 2 national ranking in his weight division.

Farmer, who is 22-0, captured heavyweight titles at the Hastings Open, Missouri Valley Invitational, Edmonds Open and GPAC Championships.

Six Concordia wrestlers received GPAC first- or second-team honors. Mario Ybarra (125 pounds), Gabe Crawford (157) joined Farmer on the first team, while Alberto Garcia (133), Chris Kimball (141) and Darrin Miller (184) were named to the second team.

Concordia's Levi Calhoun was named the GPAC coach of the year.

Doane's Baterdene Boldmaa was named to the first team and Michael Scarponi was named to the second team.

 

