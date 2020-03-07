Doane's Boldmaa wins title at NAIA wrestling championships, ex-Husker Farmer finishes second

Doane's Baagii Boldmaa had takedowns in all three periods to win the national championship at 141 pounds, defeating top-seeded Kendon Lee of Grand View (Iowa) 8-3 at the NAIA national tournament Saturday in Park City, Kansas.

Boldmaa, seeded No. 3, improved to 31-2. He reached the championship match with a 13-6 decision over Trent Leon of Reinhardt in the semifinals.

He's Doane's second national champion, joining Cody Linton, who won at 197 pounds in 2016.

Former Husker football player Tanner Farmer finished second at 285 pounds for Concordia, losing 5-3 in overtime to Brandon Reed of Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky).

