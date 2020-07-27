Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will delay start of fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which includes Wayne State, will delay the start of fall sports by nearly a month, the league announced Monday.

Football and cross country teams will be allowed to start practicing Sept. 2, with the first date of competition set for Sept. 26. For volleyball and soccer, the first permissible practice will be Sept. 8, with the first date of competition scheduled for Oct. 2.

The delayed starts will lead to shorter seasons. NSIC football teams will play eight games instead of 10, volleyball will be reduced from 20 to 15 matches and soccer trimmed from 15 to 11 contests.

The Wayne State football team, originally scheduled to open at Bemidji State on Sept. 5, will now open at Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 26.

"This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind said in a statement. “For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sport season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans.