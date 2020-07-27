Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will delay start of fall sports

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which includes Wayne State, will delay the start of fall sports by nearly a month, the league announced Monday.
Football and cross country teams will be allowed to start practicing Sept. 2, with the first date of competition set for Sept. 26. For volleyball and soccer, the first permissible practice will be Sept. 8, with the first date of competition scheduled for Oct. 2.
The delayed starts will lead to shorter seasons. NSIC football teams will play eight games instead of 10, volleyball will be reduced from 20 to 15 matches and soccer trimmed from 15 to 11 contests.
The Wayne State football team, originally scheduled to open at Bemidji State on Sept. 5, will now open at Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 26.
"This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind said in a statement. “For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sport season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans.
"At this time, we remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”
The NSIC has 16 Division I schools that spread over five states, including Iowa and Minnesota.
The league's announcement comes one week after the MIAA, home to Nebraska-Kearney, announced it was splitting fall sport contests over the fall and spring.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.