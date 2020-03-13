No Nebraska Wesleyan spring sports after American Rivers Conference announces stoppage

Following the lead of numerous collegiate conferences, the American Rivers Conference, which includes Nebraska Wesleyan, announced that the remainder of spring athletic competitions will be canceled, including championship events.
School presidents from the ARC schools met Friday to discuss scenarios amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the sports world to a halt.
"Based on the advice received from state, federal and other public health authorities, with the priority being focusing on the health and well-being of our campus communities, it is with unprecedented sadness the Presidents Council concluded that all conference competition will be canceled," the league said in a statement Friday morning.
Creighton also announced that all Big East spring sports have been canceled "for the foreseeable future."
"We are taking this action to protect the safety of (those) who are athletes, coaches, staff and others who are essential to these activities," Creighton director of athletics Bruce Rasmussen said. "As we take steps to confront the spread of this virus, I am grateful for the cooperation and support of the entire Creighton community."
The affected sports at Nebraska Wesleyan include baseball, softball, track and field, men's and women's tennis and men's golf.
The Prairie Wolves' baseball team was in the middle of tournament play in Orlando, Florida, when the announcement was made. NWU played Thursday, losing to Beloit 6-2, and was scheduled to play Friday morning.
The NWU softball team also was in the Sunshine State this week. The Prairie Wolves won a pair of games Thursday in a tournament in Clermont, Florida. They were schedule to played two more games Friday.
Wesleyan was set to send four competitors to the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships this weekend before the NCAA took an unprecedented step of canceling championship events Thursday.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference — which members include Doane, Concordia, Midland and Hastings — announced Friday that will suspend games, events and practices from March 16 to April 5.
The GPAC Council of Presidents will meet on March 27 to re-evaluate the situation.
"The health of GPAC student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities are paramount during this growing health crisis," GPAC commissioner Corey Westra said. "The GPAC and its member institutions will continued to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 situation."
Concordia (on Friday) and Doane (on Saturday) remained scheduled to play baseball games at Briar Cliff. No spectators or media will be allowed at those games.