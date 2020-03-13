No Nebraska Wesleyan spring sports after American Rivers Conference announces stoppage

Following the lead of numerous collegiate conferences, the American Rivers Conference, which includes Nebraska Wesleyan, announced that the remainder of spring athletic competitions will be canceled, including championship events.

School presidents from the ARC schools met Friday to discuss scenarios amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the sports world to a halt.

"Based on the advice received from state, federal and other public health authorities, with the priority being focusing on the health and well-being of our campus communities, it is with unprecedented sadness the Presidents Council concluded that all conference competition will be canceled," the league said in a statement Friday morning.

Creighton also announced that all Big East spring sports have been canceled "for the foreseeable future."

"We are taking this action to protect the safety of (those) who are athletes, coaches, staff and others who are essential to these activities," Creighton director of athletics Bruce Rasmussen said. "As we take steps to confront the spread of this virus, I am grateful for the cooperation and support of the entire Creighton community."

The affected sports at Nebraska Wesleyan include baseball, softball, track and field, men's and women's tennis and men's golf.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}