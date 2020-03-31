Nebraska Wesleyan names Hunt swimming coach

Kyle Hunt will be interim coach for the Nebraska Wesleyan men's and women’s swimming teams.
Nebraska Wesleyan athletic director Ira Zeff made the announcement Tuesday that Hunt will take over for his former high school coach, Greg Fleming, who announced his retirement from NWU earlier this month.
Hunt spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant swimming coach at NWU. Hunt was instrumental in practice planning, recruiting and training workouts.
Hunt, who also is a history teacher at Lincoln Northeast High School, was the head swimming coach at Northeast from 2004-19. The Lincoln East and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate also was head coach for Club Husker Swimming from 2014-19.
