Nebraska Wesleyan, ARC athletic programs intend to play sports in the fall

The American Rivers Conference, which includes Nebraska Wesleyan, intends to conduct athletics in the fall, the league announced Friday.

The announcement was made after athletic administrators and faculty representatives met Thursday. Another meeting is set for May 27.

"We will be using our spring meetings to coordinate our approach to full conference competition, both for the regular season and our postseason tournaments," ARC Commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen said in a statement. "As with our campuses generally, safety is our primary goal as we provide a robust, competitive experience for our student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff, officials, fans and everyone directly involved in ARC sports."

State and local guidelines will be primary factors for the conference's nine institutions as the summer approaches. The conference also is engaging medical professionals on each campus — most notably the schools’ certified athletic trainers — as protocols are developed for their own teams and for visiting teams.

Eight of the nine ARC schools are located in Iowa.

The ARC announcement comes as conferences begin to lay out plans and cost-saving measures for the upcoming seasons. Some leagues have announced plans to eliminate conference tournaments to save money.

