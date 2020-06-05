NAIA sets guidelines for return of fall sports, which includes reduction of games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The NAIA on Friday announced plans for fall sports that includes a reduction in games.

The Council of Presidents executive committee met Thursday to discuss plans for schools and conferences to follow in the coming months.

The committee approved the use of a threshold system as a guideline for determining return to play. For a sport to receive the green light to begin, nearly half of the participating schools need to have clearance from local health officials.

For example, the NAIA has 95 football programs. When half (47) gain clearance from state and health officials, the football season will be authorized to begin.

"The rationale for this decision is that a significant number of institutions need to participate to offer student-athletes a significant competitive and championship-caliber experience," an NAIA statement read. "Additionally, the fewer the number of participating programs, the higher the likelihood for scheduling challenges leading to increased travel costs and missed class time."

The NAIA also announced later start dates for practice/activities (Aug. 15) and season openers. Football is tentatively scheduled to start Sept. 12 and all other sports will begin Sept. 5.