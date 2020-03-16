NAIA announces it will cancel spring sports, award spring athletes an extra year of eligibility

Following the lead of the NCAA, the NAIA announced Monday it is canceling the spring sports seasons.

This will affect Doane, Concordia, Midland, Hastings, Bellevue, Peru State and York College.

Prior to Monday's announcement, the NAIA conferences had temporarily suspended spring athletics until late March or early April.

"All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups," NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a news release. "However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships."

Sports effected include baseball, softball, track and field, golf, tennis and men's volleyball.

The NAIA also announced that no spring student-athlete will be charged a season of competition, and will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.

On Thursday, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all spring sport championships and conferences followed by canceling seasons.

The NAIA canceled its Division II basketball tournaments two days in last week.

