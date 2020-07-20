MIAA's move to two-part sports schedule gives UNK AD 'hope that there will be games this fall'

A major domino has fallen in NCAA Division II in regard to what sports schedules look like in the coming months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, of which Nebraska-Kearney is a member, is delaying the start of its fall season and splitting its schedule into two parts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fall season will begin Sept. 28, the conference announced Monday, with practices beginning the week of Aug. 31. The MIAA is widely considered one of the top football conferences in Division II, with Northwest Missouri State, Pittsburg State and Central Missouri among the league's premier programs.
Each league school's first three games on the schedule will move from the fall to the spring, meaning UNK's season opener will now come against Missouri Western State on Oct. 3 in Kearney.
"This is very challenging and creates some difficulties, but delaying the start of our seasons gives us hope that there will be games this fall," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in a news release. "We need sports on this campus and in our community because it pulls us together. It’s been an empty feeling the last four months with no practices or games. At the same time, we know we have to move forward in a way that’s safe and protects the health of everybody."
The switch to a later schedule was unanimously approved by chancellors and presidents of the conference's 14 schools, according to the news release.
"Most indications are that the NCAA will move championships to the spring," Bauer said.
Football isn't the only sport affected.
UNK's powerhouse volleyball program will open the day before football, hosting Northwest Missouri State on Oct. 2. The Lopers' five volleyball matches scheduled for September will be moved to the spring.
Last season, UNK volleyball was unbeaten until falling to Cal State San Bernardino in the national title match and finishing the season 38-1.
The MIAA announced in May it was moving to conference-only schedules for all sports. The league's football programs will play 10 games, while volleyball will play 20.
UNK women's soccer will also move three matches to the spring while UNK's other fall sports — women's tennis, women's golf, and men's and women's cross country — are still working on their schedules.
Under the MIAA's newly released schedule, UNK football will play seven games in the fall and three in the spring. Those three games are a home contest against Northwest Missouri State and road games at Lincoln University and Central Missouri.
“This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition,” MIAA commissioner Mike Racy said in a news release. “We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.”
Nine of the 23 conferences in Division II have already canceled fall seasons in their entirety.
"We need to be flexible because there is still so much uncertainty," said Bauer. "We'll work together as a university and conference to give our student-athletes and fans the best experience possible. I've asked our coaches and athletes to be leaders through this process."
The MIAA is made up of 14 schools in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!