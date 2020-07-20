MIAA's move to two-part sports schedule gives UNK AD 'hope that there will be games this fall'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A major domino has fallen in NCAA Division II in regard to what sports schedules look like in the coming months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, of which Nebraska-Kearney is a member, is delaying the start of its fall season and splitting its schedule into two parts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fall season will begin Sept. 28, the conference announced Monday, with practices beginning the week of Aug. 31. The MIAA is widely considered one of the top football conferences in Division II, with Northwest Missouri State, Pittsburg State and Central Missouri among the league's premier programs.

Each league school's first three games on the schedule will move from the fall to the spring, meaning UNK's season opener will now come against Missouri Western State on Oct. 3 in Kearney.

"This is very challenging and creates some difficulties, but delaying the start of our seasons gives us hope that there will be games this fall," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in a news release. "We need sports on this campus and in our community because it pulls us together. It’s been an empty feeling the last four months with no practices or games. At the same time, we know we have to move forward in a way that’s safe and protects the health of everybody."