MIAA the latest Division II conference to shut down sports for the fall

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association is the latest NCAA Division II conference to announce it will not play sports in the fall.
The MIAA, which on July 20 announced it would split fall sport competitions between the fall and spring, will explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball and soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.
The cancellation of fall sport championship events and the financial challenges tied to rigorous COVID-19 testing have led to some tough calls for Division II and III conferences.
"Today's announcement to postpone the fall season was obviously a difficult decision and one not made lightly," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in a statement. "Our primary responsibility is always to do what's right and what's in the best interest of our students and staff, community, and those associated with our athletics programs."
Twenty of Division II's 23 conferences have now canceled fall sports or are moving them to the spring. The remaining leagues will announce their plans by next week.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which includes Wayne State, announced a suspension of sports through Dec. 31 on Thursday. The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, which includes Chadron State, announced its intentions to move fall sports to the spring on Aug. 6.
The NCAA has already canceled fall sport championships for 2020.
Less than a month ago, the MIAA announced a revised plan, a fall-spring split, for fall sports, which included delaying the start until Oct. 1. Football teams were set to play seven games in the fall and the remainder of the schedule in the spring. The volleyball teams were going to play 15 matches in the fall.
Fall sport teams in the MIAA are not allowed to hold any type of practice, including weight training, meetings, film sessions or voluntary workouts.
The MIAA said it will delay a decision on winter sports competition schedules until Oct. 1 at the latest.
"Prior to today's announcement, we were already faced with many changes and challenges that created uncertainty and obstacles that are uncharacteristic of a typical season, such as modified scheduled, the cancellation of championships, and rigorous testing protocols," Bauer said. "In the coming weeks, we will continue to work closely with our team physician, Dr. Brad Rodgers, campus health officials, and local and state health departments for guidance as we navigate through this unprecedented time together."
