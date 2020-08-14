MIAA the latest Division II conference to shut down sports for the fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association is the latest NCAA Division II conference to announce it will not play sports in the fall.

The MIAA, which on July 20 announced it would split fall sport competitions between the fall and spring, will explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball and soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.

The cancellation of fall sport championship events and the financial challenges tied to rigorous COVID-19 testing have led to some tough calls for Division II and III conferences.

"Today's announcement to postpone the fall season was obviously a difficult decision and one not made lightly," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in a statement. "Our primary responsibility is always to do what's right and what's in the best interest of our students and staff, community, and those associated with our athletics programs."

Twenty of Division II's 23 conferences have now canceled fall sports or are moving them to the spring. The remaining leagues will announce their plans by next week.