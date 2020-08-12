GPAC reaffirms its commitment to fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of now, there will be college football in Nebraska this fall.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference Council of Presidents affirmed its commitment to playing sports this fall, including football, a day after the Big Ten announced it was canceling sports in the fall.

"In reviewing the data and incidence of COVID-19 in the region, the GPAC COP believes that health and safety mechanisms can be put in place to create a positive fall sports season," the GPAC said in a statement Wednesday.

The GPAC released return-to-play guidelines to its member schools — which includes Doane, Concordia, Midland and Hastings — which included testing and contact tracing information, screening procedures, gameday protocols, scheduling intentions and crowd protocols.

The GPAC hopes to allow fans at most competitions. Each school will follow its local and state guidelines for maximum attendees at each venue. The league will require the use of face coverings at all GPAC competitions, including outdoor.