'You know what, it’s been awesome': NWU trying to make the most out of fall football without games

Keller said the freshmen might be benefiting from the current situation as much as if the season were being played as normal.

“The freshmen can adjust to college without worrying so much about the football end of it,” Keller said. “The older guys like the repetition and the extra developmental time that they know is really important.”

Keller is also using the fall to teach some NWU history to his team. The scrimmage last Saturday matched up teams bearing the names of two Wesleyan giants of the past — the Guy Chamberlins against the Cliff Squires. The previous week was a lesson about previous mascots as the Plainsmen faced off against the Sunflowers.

A pair of seniors who figured to be major contributors this season as returning starters — wide receiver Kevin Tims and linebacker Jacob Garnas — agreed with Keller’s assessment of fall camp.

“Every (NCAA Division III) program is going through this, so I think we just see it as a positive,” said Tims, who had 39 receptions for 403 yards and five touchdowns last season. He served as backup quarterback last year, but won’t be needed in that role now that a pair of former all-state quarterbacks — sophomore Carter Terry (Northwest) and freshman Evan Johnson (Adams Central) — occupy the top spots on the depth chart.