STORM LAKE, Iowa — It’s obviously hard to hold a lead this season at Rollins Stadium.
A week after Buena Vista overcame a 24-point halftime deficit at home to defeat Concordia 27-24, Nebraska Wesleyan wiped out a 16-0 late-second-quarter deficit with 37 straight points to claim a 37-16 victory in the American Rivers Conference football opener for both teams Saturday before an estimated 3,000 spectators.
“We did it (come from behind) to win a game last week, so turnabout is fair play,” said Buena Vista coach Grant Mollring, whose team dropped to 2-1.
Nebraska Wesleyan quarterback Jonathan Curti made sure of that.
The senior completed 28 of 52 passes for 441 yards (the second-best single-game total in school history) to nine different receivers and four touchdowns to help give the Prairie Wolves their first 3-0 start since 2006 and plenty of momentum heading into their bye week.
“We knew what this offense can do, all I needed to do was get the ball out to our playmakers and let them make plays,” Curti said. “It felt like we were moving the ball in the first half, we just needed to finish drives.”
Curti’s arm and feet were necessary with NWU down to its fourth running back (freshman DaMicah Burtin) after starter Ryan Lawrence pulled his hamstring in practice Friday and Monte Robinson and Colby Ensz already out with injuries.
The situation behind Curti became even more dire when fullback Tate Schmaderer went down with a sprained ankle on the first play of the game.
“I’m proud of how our guys handled adversity and turned things around,” Prairie Wolves coach Brian Keller said. “We believe in the players and they believe in themselves.”
The game began to shift late in the first half when Curti engineered an 84-yard, six-play drive in 46 seconds, finishing it with a 36-yard TD pass to Kevin Tims with 15 seconds remaining in the half to cut the Beavers’ advantage to 16-7.
NWU followed that up with an 84-yard, seven-play march early in the third quarter. On fourth-and-18 from the BV 32, Curti scrambled out of pressure, then threw on the run to an open Alex Mathis for the score to cut the deficit to two points.
“I didn’t feel good about Jonathan Curti running up and down the field and completing pass after pass,” Mollring said. “Those two drives changed the entire tone of the game.”
Buena Vista used 15 plays to drive from its 35 to the NWU 8 late in the third quarter, but on third-and-1, Connor Adams broke through to drop BV quarterback Dylan Laughlin for a 1-yard loss before the Prairie Wolves defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth down.
NWU then went 91 yards to take the lead. A 49-yard connection from Curti to Prentice Wilson on third-and-8 from the 11 ignited the march, which Burtin capped with a 1-yard TD run to put the Wolves ahead to stay 22-16 with 14:18 left.
BV lit up the Wesleyan defense for 263 yards in the first half in building its 16-0 lead, but NWU stiffened in the second half to surrender just 99 yards. Fourth-quarter interceptions by Kaden Dawe and Gasper Atencio set up the final two touchdowns — passes of 28 and 3 yards to Derrick Curtis.
Buena Vista scored all 16 of its points during the first 7:05 of the second quarter on a 2-yard run by former Yutan all-stater Bryland Menicucci, a 52-yard burst right through the heart of the NWU defense by Adrian Griffin and a 23-yard field goal by Morris Aranda.
“We just played harder and played smarter in the second half,” Keller said of the defense. “Sometimes the biggest adjustment you can make is putting on the chin strap a little tighter.”
Curtis, a Lincoln Northeast graduate, finished with six receptions for 105 yards, while Tims had seven for 90.
The first Curti-to-Curtis TD connection was a rollout to the left with Curti delivering a strike in the back of the end zone. The last score was a circus catch as Curtis made a one-handed grab with his left hand of a bullet pass just before going out of bounds.
“I’m excited to see that one-hander on film,” Curti said. “I think Derrick Curtis is the best receiver in the nation (NCAA Division III). The man is a baller. I’m going to keep getting him the ball until someone can stop him.”