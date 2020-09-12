Weyand's big day in hometown leads Concordia past Doane in season-opening GPAC football action

CRETE — As a former Crete standout, Jonah Weyand had plenty of good memories playing at Al Papik Field.
Weyand added some more experiences to reminisce about Saturday night, rushing for 169 yards on 21 carries and two first-half touchdowns to lead Concordia to a 24-7 Great Plains Athletic Conference season-opening college football win at Doane.
“We didn’t win as much here in high school as I wanted, so to come out and get a win here in college and do it in front of my family, that was a lot of fun,” said Weyand, who cramped up early in the third quarter and didn’t return. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound sophomore got a medical redshirt his freshman year in 2018 after tearing his ACL on the first carry of his college career.
“It was all on the offensive line tonight. They put the work in this offseason,” added Weyand, who had 118 yards rushing all last season. “They had holes that were bigger than I’ve ever seen in my life, even throughout high school. I give full props to them.”
Doane struck first on a 56-yard touchdown burst right up the middle by Jamaine Derogene under three minutes into the game, but it was all Concordia and Weyand after that as the Bulldogs took the final 24-7 margin into intermission.
The Bulldogs answered less than two minutes later on a 25-yard TD run by Weyand off the right side to tie it. Concordia went in front to stay after 6-foot-7 senior tight end Brady Fitzke went up over the Doane secondary to snag a 15-yard TD lob from Blake Culbert with 43 seconds left in the opening quarter.
A 21-yard pass on fourth-and-9 from Culbert to Cole Schaedel, a junior from Lincoln Lutheran, kept that drive alive.
Weyand, who had 152 yards on 17 carries in the first half, put it in the end zone from 15 yards out midway through the second quarter to make it 21-7, then a 34-yard field goal by Jordan Spilinek produced the 17-point halftime gap with 34 seconds remaining.
Doane managed just 60 yards in the first half after Derogene’s TD run, and Concordia held a 273-116 edge in total offense in the first 30 minutes. The Bulldogs finished with 374 yards overall to 195 for Doane.
The Bulldogs gained most of their 229 yards rushing on the right side behind Christian Schlepp, Gavin Mull, tight ends Fitzke and Garrett Schardt and fullback Chevy Stout.
“We had some success going right, so we just kept on it that way,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said after the Bulldogs won at Doane for the first time since 2005 and just the second time in the last 15 meetings.
“Jonah’s a hard-working, high-quality kid,” Daberkow added. “We knew he absolutely had that in him, and really only got to play a half because of the cramps. We’re excited to see what he can do this season.”
Concordia’s defense turned Doane back twice in the second half to preserve the victory. The Tigers got as close as the Concordia 23 late in the third quarter, only to see the Bulldogs’ AJ Jenkins intercept an Adam Wasserman pass near the goal line.
Doane marched from its 18 to the Concordia 26 on its next possession early in the final period, but a sack by Chase Hammons for a loss of 8 yards, a pass reception for no yards to former Lincoln Southwest running back Frazzie Wynn and an incomplete pass by Drake Davidson under a heavy Concordia rush ended that threat.
Doane was without two of its headline players because of injuries — All-America wide receiver candidate Izaiah Celestine (hamstring) and all-conference defensive back Damond Brown.
“I thought Concordia did a good job with the line of scrimmage on both sides today,” Doane coach Chris Bessler said. “Jonah (Weyand) ran well and their offensive line really controlled things the first half. I thought we did a better job slowing them down in the second half.”
