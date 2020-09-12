Weyand's big day in hometown leads Concordia past Doane in season-opening GPAC football action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CRETE — As a former Crete standout, Jonah Weyand had plenty of good memories playing at Al Papik Field.

Weyand added some more experiences to reminisce about Saturday night, rushing for 169 yards on 21 carries and two first-half touchdowns to lead Concordia to a 24-7 Great Plains Athletic Conference season-opening college football win at Doane.

“We didn’t win as much here in high school as I wanted, so to come out and get a win here in college and do it in front of my family, that was a lot of fun,” said Weyand, who cramped up early in the third quarter and didn’t return. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound sophomore got a medical redshirt his freshman year in 2018 after tearing his ACL on the first carry of his college career.

“It was all on the offensive line tonight. They put the work in this offseason,” added Weyand, who had 118 yards rushing all last season. “They had holes that were bigger than I’ve ever seen in my life, even throughout high school. I give full props to them.”

Doane struck first on a 56-yard touchdown burst right up the middle by Jamaine Derogene under three minutes into the game, but it was all Concordia and Weyand after that as the Bulldogs took the final 24-7 margin into intermission.