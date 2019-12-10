Wayne State introduces McMenamin as football coach

A Nebraska native who engineered one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II is headed to Wayne State.
The Wildcats introduced John McMenamin as the school's 22nd head football coach Tuesday in Wayne. He replaces Dan McLaughlin, who announced his retirement after 15 seasons.
McMenamin is a former Wayne State assistant coach who spent the past five seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri.
The Mules were among the top offensive teams in the country. Central Missouri, this past season, had the top-ranked offense in Division II, averaging 547.5 yards per game, ranked second in passing offense (346.2 yards per game) and was sixth in scoring offense at 44.8 points a contest. He coached two AFCA All-Americans this season, including Harlon Hill finalist and Lincoln North Star graduate Brook Bolles.
Before serving as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri, McMenamin was offensive coordinator at Wayne State from 2011-14. The 2014 team was ranked in the top 25 in Division II in seven different categories. McMenamin, an Elkhorn graduate who was a standout quarterback at Northwest Missouri State, also was offensive coordinator at Midland from 2009-19. The Warriors ranked No. 22 in total offense in 2010, their most successful offensive season in 16 years.
McMenamin takes over a program that went 4-7 this past season, including 2-5 in conference play.