Wayne State hires McMenamin as football coach

A Nebraska native who engineered one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II is headed to Wayne State.

The Wildcats introduced John McMenamin as the school's 22nd head football coach Tuesday in Wayne. He replaces Dan McLaughlin, who announced his retirement after 15 seasons.

McMenamin is a former Wayne State assistant coach who spent the past five seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri.

The Mules were among the top offensive teams in the country. Central Missouri, this past season, had the top-ranked offense in Division II, averaging 547.5 yards per game, ranked second in passing offense (346.2 yards per game) and was sixth in scoring offense at 44.8 points a contest. He coached two AFCA All-Americans this season, including Harlon Hill finalist and Lincoln North Star graduate Brook Bolles.