UNK football continues to show progress under Lynn despite numerous COVID-19 obstacles

It was a slice of good news for a Loper program that had been building momentum under Lynn, who is in his fourth season at the helm.

"It was a great feeling," Lynn said. "We were fortunate. A lot of teams aren't getting to do what we get to do."

A fall schedule gave the Lopers a chance to build on last year's 7-5 finish, which included a Mineral Water Bowl victory. And that's exactly what UNK did.

It defeated Pittsburg State 31-26 in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Oct. 31 (first win vs. Pitt State since 1983), and followed by rushing for 541 yards in a 45-35 win against Chadron State a week later.

"The weird part is your first game is in late October," Lynn said. "Once the ball is kicked off and you're in the middle of it, you get those butterflies back and the intensity picks up, you want to go out there and win those games."

UNK went 0-11 in 2015, and 1-10 in 2016. Lynn took over in 2017, and the culture changed. The Lopers won three games in 2017 and five in 2018 before taking a big step forward in 2019.

The pandemic could have thrown a wrench into the growth of the program, but Lynn said he continues to see progress.