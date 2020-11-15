UNK football continues to show progress under Lynn despite numerous COVID-19 obstacles

Josh Lynn and his Nebraska-Kearney football team were to be at a hotel in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Friday.
Instead, the Lopers football coach was still in Kearney, his cellphone battery getting a good test. South Dakota Mines announced Thursday, before UNK got on a bus, that it wouldn't play Saturday's game due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.
Lynn began working the phones, hopeful for an 11th-hour replacement game. An opponent was targeted, but a travel snag meant the Lopers would have another all-too-familiar Saturday off from football.
Such is the life of a college football program during a pandemic.
"Those kids work so hard and they put so much time and effort from Sunday to Friday just to be ready to play a game," Lynn said Friday. "Then you don't get to play, it's pretty discouraging. But what we do is hit the reset button and hopefully we get this one (vs. Missouri Western State) this week."
Since spring, college football has been hit with one obstacle after another — seasons canceled, seasons revived, games canceled, workouts halted for multiple weeks ...
It's happened at the Division II level, too. By the end of summer, every DII conference had announced it was postponing fall football until the spring. But some schools saw an avenue to later play football, and UNK pieced together a four-game fall schedule.
It was a slice of good news for a Loper program that had been building momentum under Lynn, who is in his fourth season at the helm.
"It was a great feeling," Lynn said. "We were fortunate. A lot of teams aren't getting to do what we get to do."
A fall schedule gave the Lopers a chance to build on last year's 7-5 finish, which included a Mineral Water Bowl victory. And that's exactly what UNK did.
It defeated Pittsburg State 31-26 in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Oct. 31 (first win vs. Pitt State since 1983), and followed by rushing for 541 yards in a 45-35 win against Chadron State a week later.
"The weird part is your first game is in late October," Lynn said. "Once the ball is kicked off and you're in the middle of it, you get those butterflies back and the intensity picks up, you want to go out there and win those games."
UNK went 0-11 in 2015, and 1-10 in 2016. Lynn took over in 2017, and the culture changed. The Lopers won three games in 2017 and five in 2018 before taking a big step forward in 2019.
The pandemic could have thrown a wrench into the growth of the program, but Lynn said he continues to see progress.
The defense had some big holes to fill, but some young players were ready to step in, and UNK has one of the MIAA's top young players in sophomore quarterback TJ Davis, who rushed for 252 yards and three scores against Chadron State.
"I think those are major things that we can build off of," Lynn said of UNK's wins against Pittsburg State and Chadron State. "Another thing what it does, playing those two games and hopefully a third one, is that still instills confidence that we're still moving in the right direction.
"Good programs win games. These three games, if we can continue to be successful, I think that carries over into the ’21 season."
Whether UNK will get a third game this fall will be answered this week. The Lopers are scheduled to host Missouri Western State, but the Griffons had to cancel a game last Saturday because of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
