Tired of being cooped up, Beran and Concordia football roommates raise chickens at home

The COVID-19 shutdown had Concordia wide receiver Cayden Beran and his roommates tired of being cooped up last March.

So Beran and Bulldog football teammates Cole Schaedel, Matt Kamm and Blake Sears built a chicken coop, then bought six chicks and a rooster with the hope of fresh eggs being laid this fall.

“Back in March after we got back from spring break, we were bored, it was chick days at Orscheln’s, so we decided, ‘Why not?’’’ said Beran, a 6-foot-2 junior who was a Great Plains Athletic Conference second-team selection last season after catching 49 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

“We like eggs, and we planned it out that fall camp was going to be around the four-month mark, and we’re like, ‘It’s going to be perfect. We’re going to have eggs for fall camp.’

“I’ve definitely become attached to them,” added the Hutto, Texas, native. “I might have to take them back to Texas with me when I’m done here.”

The four football players live in a house just down the street from head coach Patrick Daberkow in Seward. While early morning crowing from the rooster hasn’t awaken Daberkow, the chickens have still been an issue occasionally.