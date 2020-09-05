Tired of being cooped up, Beran and Concordia football roommates raise chickens at home

The COVID-19 shutdown had Concordia wide receiver Cayden Beran and his roommates tired of being cooped up last March.
So Beran and Bulldog football teammates Cole Schaedel, Matt Kamm and Blake Sears built a chicken coop, then bought six chicks and a rooster with the hope of fresh eggs being laid this fall.
“Back in March after we got back from spring break, we were bored, it was chick days at Orscheln’s, so we decided, ‘Why not?’’’ said Beran, a 6-foot-2 junior who was a Great Plains Athletic Conference second-team selection last season after catching 49 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.
“We like eggs, and we planned it out that fall camp was going to be around the four-month mark, and we’re like, ‘It’s going to be perfect. We’re going to have eggs for fall camp.’
“I’ve definitely become attached to them,” added the Hutto, Texas, native. “I might have to take them back to Texas with me when I’m done here.”
The four football players live in a house just down the street from head coach Patrick Daberkow in Seward. While early morning crowing from the rooster hasn’t awaken Daberkow, the chickens have still been an issue occasionally.
“We’ve had to shoo them back into their yard a few times,” Daberkow said, laughing. “Everybody had to get a little creative last spring, and it’s kept those guys busy. It’s funny because they’re actually like really proud owners. I could hear them celebrating when they found the first eggs.”
Daberkow is hoping Beran and the rest of the receiving corps turn out to be the Bulldogs’ golden egg in terms of perking up an offense that averaged just over 15 points per game last season as Concordia went 3-7.
It’s the most experienced group on Concordia’s team this fall. The top four receivers are back, with Beran joined by junior Korrell Koehlmoos (37 catches for 490 yards, three TDs), senior Art Anderson (25 receptions, 268 yards, one TD) and senior Lane Castaneda (20 catches, 264 yards, three TDs).
Throw in the top two tight ends from last season — 6-6 senior Brady Fitzke and 6-3 junior Garrett Schardt — and there are plenty of targets to choose from.
“I trust in all of our guys,” Beran said. “It doesn’t matter who we have out there. Everyone is capable of getting the job done.”
It’s a two-man battle at quarterback to see who starts in the season opener at Doane next Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff) between sophomore Wyatt Ehlers, a former Centennial all-stater, and senior Blake Culbert.
“I don’t have a worry about either quarterback,” Fitzke said. “One is more like a Mack truck (6-4 Culbert) and the other is like a Ferrari (5-10 Ehlers). They’re different quarterbacks, but they can both get the job done.”
Jonah Weyand, a sophomore from Crete, will take over from all-conference performer Ryan Durdon at running back. Four players with starting experience are back on the offensive line — senior Cole Baumgartner, sophomore Gavin Mull, junior Johnny Robinson III and junior Keegan Hornung.
“We’ve got a lot of production back in terms of yards, but ultimately, we didn’t get the job done last year on offense,” Daberkow said. “Our guys are focused on getting the ball into the end zone. If our line isn’t giving our quarterbacks time to throw, having depth at wide receiver is a moot point. They understand it’s a team effort.
“I think we’re going to be improved in our offensive line, but Saturdays are the proving ground for that,” the coach added.
NWU football delaying fall workouts
Nebraska Wesleyan’s football season was moved to the spring by the American Rivers Conference, but the NCAA Division III is still allowing schools to practice this fall.
The Prairie Wolves held their first practice Monday before calling off any further workouts temporarily because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases both on the NWU campus and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus.
“We had some guys who had been exposed, so we thought it might be best to be cautious and just shut it down for a while because things flared up on campus,” NWU coach Brian Keller said.
Keller said the team plans to have 24 days of practice this fall, 12 of which will be in pads. With new COVID-19 rules, the NCAA is allowing 114 days during the school year in which Division III football coaches can directly work with their players.
That will leave 90 days for winter conditioning and practices in the spring leading into their ARC games.
Using just 24 days "will leave us a lot of wiggle room this winter and spring to work with specific groups if we want,” Keller said.
The ARC is still in the process of putting together what the spring season will look like, according to Keller.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
