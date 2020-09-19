'That was more than fun': Weyand powers way to end zone to hand Concordia overtime win

Five straight carries by Weyand decided it and sent the Bulldogs running to the north end of Bulldog Stadium to ring the victory bell.

“That was more than fun. I’m so blessed to be a part of this,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “Jonah is such a team-first guy, and I’m so happy to see the success he’s having. It’s a long season, and we talk about trying not to get too emotional during the course of a game, but it was hard not to tonight.”

The teams played to a 14-14 draw in the first half. Hastings scored first on a 1-yard run by Tyree Nesmith with 5:23 left in the opening quarter, a score set up by a 38-yard pass from Ulrich to Brenton Bell.

Concordia put together back-to-back touchdown runs of 9 and 1 yards by Weyand in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead. A pair of 38-yard pass plays from Culbert to Koehlmoos put the Bulldogs in position for both scores.

Hastings came back to tie it on a 29-yard TD pass from Culbert to Keiotey Stenhouse with 1:02 left in the half, then went in front 21-14 on a 9-yard run by Neesmith with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter.