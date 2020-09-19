'That was more than fun': Weyand powers way to end zone to hand Concordia overtime win

SEWARD — A week ago, Jonah Weyand cramped in the third quarter and never returned.
On the final play of the first half Saturday against Hastings College, the Concordia sophomore running back broke loose for 54 yards but was tackled 7 yards from the end zone as time expired.
Even after taking a shot to the upper stomach/lower sternum area in the opening quarter and having to sit out a series to recover from that, Weyand was determined to finish this time.
Weyand broke a tackle, then spun out of another for a 10-yard touchdown run in overtime, earning a dogpile from his teammates in the back of the end zone and lifting the Bulldogs to a 34-28 home college football victory before an estimated 1,700 spectators at Bulldog Stadium. The win moves Concordia to 2-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.
“I wasn’t able to finish the game last week; it (the stomach injury) was a little sore, but I wanted to win this game, so there was no way I was coming out tonight,” said Weyand, who finished with 177 yards on 35 carries and scoring all five Concordia touchdowns after going off for 169 yards and a pair of scores in a 24-7 win at Doane last week.
“That run at the end of the half was the freshman in me,” Weyand added. “That just shows I need to get on the treadmill a little more. The offensive line opened up some incredible holes and all the credit goes to them.
“The dogpile at the end was a little scary because of my stomach. I just embraced it, took it all in and gave all the glory to God.”
The Bulldogs trailed 21-14 with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter when they faced a fourth-and-12 from the Hastings 44-yard line. Concordia quarterback Blake Culbert was scrambling under a heavy rush when he threw a desperation pass down the middle which Korrell Koehlmoos came back and snagged in front of a Hastings defender for a 24-yard gain.
Four plays later, Weyand scored on a 10-yard run to tie it with 3:41 left.
On the ensuing kickoff, Daniel Cantu kicked it short toward the sideline, Hastings failed to cover it and the Concordia duo of Lukas Coe (who had to be helped off the field after the play following a shot to the head) and Gabe Knisely smothered it at the Broncos 32.
Two plays later, Weyand scored from 15 yards out for a 28-21 Concordia edge with 2:56 remaining in regulation.
Hastings answered with a 68-yard, five-play march, all on the right arm and legs of quarterback Jesse Ulrich. He completed three straight passes to get the ball to the Concordia 16 before scrambling for an 18-yard touchdown run to tie it with 1:25 left.
Hastings (1-1) had the ball first in overtime, but a fumbled snap on a 41-yard field-goal attempt resulted in an empty possession for the Broncos.
Five straight carries by Weyand decided it and sent the Bulldogs running to the north end of Bulldog Stadium to ring the victory bell.
“That was more than fun. I’m so blessed to be a part of this,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “Jonah is such a team-first guy, and I’m so happy to see the success he’s having. It’s a long season, and we talk about trying not to get too emotional during the course of a game, but it was hard not to tonight.”
The teams played to a 14-14 draw in the first half. Hastings scored first on a 1-yard run by Tyree Nesmith with 5:23 left in the opening quarter, a score set up by a 38-yard pass from Ulrich to Brenton Bell.
Concordia put together back-to-back touchdown runs of 9 and 1 yards by Weyand in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead. A pair of 38-yard pass plays from Culbert to Koehlmoos put the Bulldogs in position for both scores.
Hastings came back to tie it on a 29-yard TD pass from Culbert to Keiotey Stenhouse with 1:02 left in the half, then went in front 21-14 on a 9-yard run by Neesmith with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Hastings got as close as the Concordia 1 on its first possession of the second half, only to be turned away empty-handed when Lane Napier threw Ulrich for an 8-yard loss on a roll out to the right and Jourdhin Smith came up with an interception at the 3 on the next play.
Napier, the Bulldogs’ senior All-American linebacker, had a team-high 10 tackles, a sack and two other tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
