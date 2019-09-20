These are momentous times for Ryan Lawrence’s football career.
After spending a year as an understudy to Nebraska Wesleyan’s all-time leading rusher, Shaka Taylor, the former Millard South standout is finally breaking through on the college level this season.
When starting running back Monte Robinson aggravated a shoulder injury on the opening kickoff of the second half last Saturday against Illinois College, Lawrence got the call.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore responded with his first 100-yard rushing game of his college career, picking up 111 on 22 carries, including 77 in the second half to help the Prairie Wolves close out the 25-20 home victory.
Lawrence was also a factor catching the ball out of the backfield. He snagged a Jonathan Curti pass slightly behind him on third-and-3 from the IC 23-yard line and turned it into a 21-yard gain, setting up a 3-yard TD pass to Logan Hughes to make it 25-6 with 6:08 left in the third quarter.
But maybe even more important to Lawrence is the fact he’s a member of 2-0 football team for the first time in his career at any level. And the fact that NWU brings a three-game winning streak into its first American Rivers Conference contest of the season at 2-0 Buena Vista (1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Storm Lake, Iowa) just adds to the enthusiasm.
“Even my senior year at Millard South (in 2017) when we got to the quarterfinals of the (Class A) playoffs, we started 0-2, so this is all crazy for me right now,” Lawrence said. “When we beat Buena Vista (32-25 to end the season) last year, that helped us begin establishing a culture of winning here. We’re playing a lot of young guys right now, and you can see their confidence grow with each win.”
Lawrence had just two carries for 6 yards all last season as a freshman, but he said playing behind an all-conference player like Taylor was valuable experience for his final three years when he would become a focal part of the offense.
You have free articles remaining.
“Shaka knew the playbook inside and out; he could’ve played quarterback, wide receiver or left tackle, and he would’ve been fine,” Lawrence said. “He knew how each play was blocked, and he used that knowledge to exploit the defense and get every yard he could. That’s something I’m striving to do.”
When he took a summer job for a lawn care company in Omaha, he didn’t realize mowing and landscaping in the summer heat all day long would be beneficial when fall camp opened in August. The only thing that slowed him down in preseason was a shoulder injury suffered in a scrimmage against Concordia three weeks ago, an injury he’s nearly full recovered from now.
“I told my roommates that after mowing 10 hours a day every day, the conditioning we did preseason was easy,” said Lawrence, who indicated the only drawback was he dropped 10 pounds from 190 to 180, something he didn’t want to happen.
“So even though it was hot on Saturday (against Illinois College), I really never felt tired.”
Lawrence played soccer as well at Millard South, and seriously considered going that route before finally deciding to be a college football player. He had football interest from other schools, but felt like Wesleyan was the best fit for him.
“You get a great education here and I felt this was the perfect level of football for me,” said Lawrence, a political science major. “I wanted to go somewhere where I would play.”
NWU coach Brian Keller says Lawrence has a chance to become “a special player” by the time he graduates.
“I just love the way he runs. He’s what I would call a violent runner,” said Keller, whose team is trying to go to 3-0 for the first time since 2006. “When he gets downhill, he’s like a tight coil that suddenly springs. He just explodes through the line.”