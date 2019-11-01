Saturday’s games
Loras (3-4, 2-3 ARC) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-4, 1-4 American Rivers Conference), Abel Stadium, 1 p.m.: NWU is looking to snap a four-game losing streak against a high-scoring Duhawks team that’s won two of its last three games while scoring at least 31 points in the previous four outings. Quarterback Noah Sigwarth is a dual threat, throwing for 1,437 yards and rushing for another 415. The Prairie Wolves went with a no-huddle offense in the 49-35 loss at Central last Saturday, and produced 548 yards as quarterback Jonathan Curti broke three school records for single-game total offense (497), pass completions (39) and attempts (67). NWU linebacker Jacob Garnas now leads the ARC in tackles with 68 after registering a career-high 19 last week.
Midland (4-4, 3-3 Great Plains Athletic Conference) at Concordia (3-5, 3-4 GPAC), Bulldog Stadium, 1 p.m.: Midland started the season 1-4, falling to both No. 1 Northwestern and No. 11 Northwestern during a four-game slide. The Warriors’ offense, which averages 216 yards per game rushing, has picked up since Noah Oswald has come in at quarterback and the former starter, Garry Cannon, has moved to running back. Concordia’s offense struggled in a 35-0 loss at Dordt, managing just 170 yards of total offense and committing six turnovers.
Morningside (7-0, 6-0 GPAC) at Doane (4-5, 4-3 GPAC), Al Papik Field, 1 p.m.: Despite a 23-3 loss at No. 5 Northwestern last week, Doane's running game showed signs of life as Jacobi White went for 135 yards. The Tigers, however, struggled in the passing game, completing just 8 of 18 throws for 94 yards. They also had a tough time protecting quarterback Drake Davidson, who was sacked nine times. Doane will need to clean those things up to be competitive against the defending national champions.
Other Saturday games: Dordt (5-3, 4-2 GPAC) at Hastings (2-5, 1-5 GPAC), 1 p.m.; Peru State (0-8) at William Penn (3-4-1), Oskaloosa, Iowa, noon; NCAA Division II No. 11 Central Missouri (8-0) at Nebraska-Kearney (5-3), Cope Stadium, noon; Wayne State (3-5) at NCAA Division II No. 3 Minnesota State (8-0), Mankato, Minnesota, noon; Chadron State (4-4) at New Mexico Highlands (1-6), Las Vegas, New Mexico, 1 p.m. (MDT).