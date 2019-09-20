Saturday’s games
Nebraska Wesleyan (2-0) at Buena Vista (2-0), Storm Lake, Iowa, 1 p.m. – Buena Vista rides the momentum of wiping out a 24-0 halftime deficit to pull out a 27-24 win at home over Concordia last Saturday night. A pair of former Nebraska high school all-staters played a role in the comeback as Bryland Menicucci of Yutan had 72 yards rushing and a touchdown and Eric Pacheco of Kearney Catholic caught 10 passes for 226 yards. Third-year Beavers head coach Grant Mollring was an assistant at Hastings and Doane before going to Buena Vista.
Concordia (0-2) at Hastings (2-0), Lloyd Wilson Field, 1 p.m. – Freshman Wyatt Ehlers threw a pair of first quarter 45-yard TD passes to Art Anderson and Korrell Koehlmoos and Zac Walters returned an interception 79 yards to the house late in the first half before things collapsed in the second half for Concordia at Buena Vista. Hastings received votes for the NAIA Top 25 after defeating Jamestown 38-21 on Saturday behind the duo of Brett Simonsen and Jesse Ulrich, who combined for 161 yards rushing and three TDs.
Doane (1-2) at Briar Cliff (2-1), Memorial Field, Sioux City, Iowa, 1 p.m. – The Chargers opened GPAC play with a convincing 47-0 win over Dakota Wesleyan as Briar Cliff outgained Dakota Wesleyan 356-40. The defense blocked a punt for a TD, returned an interception to the end zone and registered a safety. Quarterback Jonathan Santos was 14 of 18 for 216 yards and a TD. Doane won’t be overwhelmed by anyone it sees the rest of the season after dropping a 56-3 decision at NCAA Division II No. 4 Texas A&M-Tarleton State last Saturday.
Other Saturday games
Midland (1-1) at No. 1 Morningside (2-0), Sioux City, Iowa, 1:30 p.m.
Peru State (0-3) at MidAmerica Nazarene (2-1), Olathe, Kansas, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney (1-1) at Emporia State (1-1), 1 p.m.
Wayne State (1-1) at Augustana (1-1), Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 1 p.m.
Chadron State (1-1) at Fort Lewis College (1-1), Durango, Colorado, noon (MDT).