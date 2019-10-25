Saturday’s games
Nebraska Wesleyan (3-3, 1-3 ARC) at Central (5-1, 3-1 ARC), Schipper Stadium, Pella, Iowa; 1 p.m. – NWU looks to snap a three-game losing streak against a Central team that possesses a potent offense which has scored 40 or more points in five of its six games. Quarterback Blaine Hawkins was all-conference a year ago and is completing 65 percent of his passes this season for 1,675 yards and 22 TDs. The Prairie Wolves’ defense has surrendered 117 points the last two weeks, and they’ll need to reverse that trend to pull off the road victory.
Concordia (3-4, 3-3 GPAC) at Dordt (4-3, 3-2 GPAC), Sioux Center, Iowa, 1 p.m. – Concordia is fourth in the nation in rush defense, giving up an average of just 78 yards per game. Dordt leads the nation in rushing at 337 yards an outing after compiling 420 in a 61-0 win at Doane last week. Containing running back Levi Schoonhoven (768 yards) and quarterback Noah Clayberg (509 yards) will be key for the Bulldog defense.
Doane (4-4, 4-2 GPAC) at NAIA No. 5 Northwestern (6-0, 5-0 GPAC), Orange City, Iowa, 1 p.m. – The Tigers’ shocking 61-0 loss at home to Dordt last week was not what they wanted going into this two week stretch against two top five teams nationally (at Northwestern this week, then at home against No. 1 Morningside on Nov. 2). Northwestern survived Concordia’s upset bid 20-14 in Seward behind 287 yards passing by quarterback Tyson Kooima. If Doane can avoid costly turnovers and mistakes, the Tigers should be in this one to the end.
Other Saturday games
Hastings (2-4, 1-4 GPAC) at Briar Cliff (4-3, 3-2 GPAC), 1 p.m.
Midland (3-4, 2-3 GPAC) at Jamestown (1-7, 1-5 GPAC), 1 p.m.
Culver-Stockton (2-5) at Peru State (0-7), Oak Bowl, 11 a.m.
Nebraska-Kearney (5-2) at Fort Hays State (5-2), 2 p.m.
Wayne State (2-5) at University of Mary (1-6), Bismarck, North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Chadron State (3-4) at Dixie State (6-1), St. George, Utah, 1 p.m. (MDT)