Saturday’s games
Simpson (3-1, 2-0 ARC) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-0, 1-0 ARC), Abel Stadium, 1 p.m. – Simpson has won three straight since a season-opening 42-10 loss to then No. 10 Bethel on the road, a string that includes a 46-0 home win over Buena Vista last Saturday. Storm quarterback Tanner Krueger has passed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, his favorite target being wide receiver Sam Bartlett who leads the American Rivers Conference with 25 receptions for 569 yards and eight TDs. Simpson also has the leading rusher in the ARC in Joe Meyer, who averages 97.8 yards per game.
Doane (2-3, 2-1 GPAC) at Dakota Wesleyan (1-4, 0-3 GPAC), Mitchell, South Dakota, 1 p.m. – Doane wiped out a 10-0 first quarter deficit by outscoring Hastings 37-2 the final three quarters to win easily last Saturday. Doane rushed for just two yards, but Tigers quarterback Drake Davidson got the passing game going with 256 yards and three TDs as Izaiah Celestine caught three for 114 yards and a 67-yard TD to go along with an 82-yard punt return for a score. Dakota Wesleyan has given up 156 points in the last three games in losses to Briar Cliff, Northwestern and Dordt.
Concordia (2-2, 2-1 GPAC) at Jamestown (0-5, 0-3 GPAC), Jamestown, North Dakota, 1 p.m. – Concordia’s defense ranks fourth nationally (NAIA) against the rush (65.8 yards per game), 14th in total defense (274.5 yards per game) and 15th in scoring defense (14.5 points per game). The Bulldogs will be facing a Jamestown offense that’s scoring just 11 points and gaining 217.6 yards per game. Jamestown allows 250 yards per game on the ground, so this might a chance for the Bulldogs to get star running back Ryan Durdon going after a slow start to the season.
Other Saturday games
Briar Cliff (3-2, 2-1 GPAC) at Midland (1-3, 0-2 GPAC), Fremont, 1 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
No. 1 Morningside (3-0, 2-0 GPAC) at Hastings (2-2, 1-2 GPAC), 1 p.m.
Peru State (0-5) at Central Methodist (2-2-1), Fayette, Missouri, 1 p.m.
Northeastern State (0-4) at Nebraska-Kearney (2-2), Cope Stadium, 2 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston (0-4) at Wayne State (1-3), 1 p.m.
Chadron State (1-3) at Western Colorado (2-2), Gunnison, Colorado, 1 p.m. MDT