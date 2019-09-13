Saturday’s games
Illinois College (1-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (1-0), Abel Stadium, 1 p.m. – NWU beat the Blueboys 31-12 on the road last year, but Illinois College looks to be much improved from its 4-6 squad in 2018. In their 22-7 home win over Rhodes College to start the season last week, the Blueboys surrendered just 127 yards in total offense behind five tackles for losses by defensive end Jaylin Swan. And like the Prairie Wolves, Illinois College blocked two punts last week. Blueboy quarterback Drew Chance has thrown for more than 5,900 yards in his career.
Concordia (0-1) at Buena Vista (1-0), Storm Lake, Iowa, 6 p.m. – Concordia converted on just 1 of 5 possessions inside the red zone in its 17-10 season-opening loss to Doane last Saturday, something the Bulldogs look to correct with a stronger running game behind senior Ryan Durdon. Buena Vista, which hosts NWU next week, rolled up 552 yards of total offense and surrendered just 32 in a 51-7 season-opening win at Hamline University on Sept. 5. Junior receiver Eric Pacheco, a Kearney Catholic graduate, had five receptions for 105 yards and two TDs for the Beavers.
Doane (1-1) at NCAA DII No. 5 Texas A&M-Tarleton State (1-0), Memorial Stadium, Stephenville, Texas, 6 p.m. – Throw in a Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule that includes No. 1 Morningside (defending national champions) and this week No. 11 Northwestern, and the Tigers will be battle-tested this season. Tarleton State, an NCAA Division II national contender, defeated Stephen F. Austin on the road last week 37-26 with 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, just like Doane in its 17-10 win at Concordia. Tarleton had 673 yards of total offense, led by quarterback Ben Holmes who was 23 of 36 for 375 yards and a pair passing touchdowns and running back Daniel McCants who had 190 yards rushing on just 13 attempts and two TDs, including a 99-yarder.
Other Saturday games
No. 11 Northwestern (1-0) at Midland (1-0), Fremont, 1 p.m.
Jamestown (0-2) at Hastings (1-0), 1 p.m.
Benedictine College (2-0) at Peru State (0-2), Oak Bowl, 1 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State (0-1) at Wayne State (0-1), 6 p.m.
DII No. 9 Colorado State-Pueblo (1-0) at Chadron State (1-0), 7 p.m. (MDT).
Thursday’s score
Central Oklahoma 28, Nebraska-Kearney 23