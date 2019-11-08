Saturday’s games
Nebraska Wesleyan (3-5, 1-5 ARC) at Luther (0-8, 0-6 ARC), Decorah, Iowa, noon – Luther had its top offensive production of the season last Saturday in a 60-40 loss at Buena Vista. Quarterback Parker Kizer had 318 total yards as he rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another 121. NWU lost to Loras 21-14 at home last Saturday after holding a 14-0 first half lead, so expect a determined Prairie Wolves team looking to snap their five-game losing streak.
Concordia (3-6, 3-5 GPAC) at NAIA No. 1 Morningside (8-0, 7-0 GPAC), Elwood Olsen Stadium, Sioux City, Iowa, 1 p.m. – Morningside scored a season-low 42 points in a 32-point win at Doane last week, so expect a Mustang team determined to crank up their high-powered offense. Concordia junior linebacker Lane Napier is just one tackle from his second straight season of eclipsing 100 stops. Concordia’s offense managed just seven points in losses to Dordt and Midland the last two weeks.
Doane (4-6, 4-4 GPAC) at Midland (5-4, 4-3 GPAC), Heedum Field, Fremont, 1 p.m. – Midland won its fourth straight game with its 27-7 win at Concordia last Saturday to set up the GPAC Nebraska Division championship game against Doane as both teams went 2-0 against the Bulldogs and Hastings this fall. Midland quarterback Noah Oswald threw for 194 yards and three TDs and rushed for another 75 yards in the win over Concordia. Running back Maximus Wold’s 126 yards and one TD led a Warrior ground game that produced 226 yards.
Other Saturday games
Hastings (2-6, 1-6 GPAC) at Dakota Wesleyan (1-8, 0-7), Joe Quintal Field, Mitchell, S.D., 1 p.m.
Peru State (1-8) at NAIA No. 4 Grand View (9-0), Des Moines, Iowa, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney (5-4) at Missouri Western (7-2), 1 p.m.
Upper Iowa (2-7) at Wayne State (3-6), 1 p.m.
South Dakota School of Mines (2-7) at Chadron State (5-4), Noon (MST).