Saturday’s games
Dubuque (6-3, 5-2 ARC) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-6, 1-6 ARC), Abel Stadium, 1 p.m.: While NWU is trying to end a six-game losing streak in the season finale, Dubuque enters this one headed in the other direction with a five-game winning streak. The Spartans lead the American Rivers Conference in pass defense, allowing 162.7 yards per game and ranking ninth in NCAA Division III with 16 interceptions. Cornerback Blaze Barista leads the way with 19 pass breakups and three interceptions. Offensively, quarterback Sean Duffy has thrown for 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns, while running back Kordell Stillmunkes leads the league in rushing with 807 yards and eight TDs. Duffy was 24 of 31 for 367 yards and six TDs against the Wolves last season.
Doane’s and Concordia’s seasons are completed.
Other games: Graceland University (0-10) at Peru State (1-9), Oak Bowl, 1 p.m.; Midland (6-4, 5-3 GPAC) at NAIA No. 24 Dordt (7-3, 6-2 GPAC), Sioux Center, Iowa, 1 p.m.; Hastings (2-7, 1-7 GPAC) at Dakota Wesleyan (2-8, 1-7 GPAC), Mitchell, South Dakota, 1 p.m.; Washburn (5-5) at Nebraska-Kearney (6-4), Cope Stadium, noon.; Sioux Falls (7-3) at Wayne State (4-6), 1 p.m.; NCAA Division II No. 7 Colorado School of Mines (10-0) at Chadron State (6-4), Don Beebe Stadium, noon (MT).
— Ron Powell