Saturday’s games
Westminster at Nebraska Wesleyan, Abel Stadium, 1 p.m.: Injuries leave a lot of question marks about NWU’s offensive line, running back and linebacker positions. The Blue Jays from Fulton, Missouri, were 3-6 last season but return eight starters from a defense that ranked second in total defense in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Westminster running back Kalyn Davis finished second in that league in rushing last season (645 yards). NWU quarterback Jonathan Curti has passed for 5,751 yards in his career and needs 303 to become the school’s all-time leader.
Doane (0-1) at Concordia, Bulldog Stadium, 6 p.m.: Doane will be looking to put its 48-7 loss in the opener to Ottawa University-Arizona in the rearview mirror. The Tigers, who played three quarterbacks in the game, managed just 186 total yards, and three turnovers also hurt the cause. Concordia had a strong scrimmage last Saturday at Nebraska Wesleyan, and the Bulldogs have a number of quarterbacks who could see action in their season-opener. It appears the Bulldogs have other offensive options this season in addition to standout running back Ryan Durdon.
Other games
Peru State (0-1) at No. 18 Evangel University (1-0), Ozark, Missouri, 6 p.m.
Wayne State at Winona State, 1 p.m.
Chadron Sate at Black Hills State, Spearfish, South Dakota, 6 p.m.
Hastings, Midland idle
Thursday’s score
Nebraska-Kearney 39, Missouri Southern 27