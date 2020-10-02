State college preview: Doane, Concordia look to extend win streaks with home games Saturday

Saturday’s games

Dakota Wesleyan (0-3) at Doane (2-1), Al Papik Field, Crete, 1 p.m.: With dual-threat quarterback Adam Wasserman at the helm, Doane’s offense came to life last Saturday at Hastings, going off for 52 points. Wasserman’s ability to run opened up running backs Jamaine Derogene and Jacobi White for big plays as the duo combined for 253 yards. Expect more of the same against a Dakota Wesleyan defense that’s given up 142 points in the first three games combined.

Jamestown (0-0) at Concordia (3-0), Bulldog Stadium, Seward, 1 p.m.: Jamestown sneaked out a 13-10 win in four overtimes in the mud in North Dakota last season, and it’s a game the Bulldogs haven’t forgotten. COVID-19 issues forced the Jimmies to get a late start this season, but they do return their leading rusher (Tanner Mathern) and leading receiver (Garrett Mitchell) from a year ago.