State college preview: Doane, Concordia look to extend win streaks with home games Saturday

Saturday’s games
Dakota Wesleyan (0-3) at Doane (2-1), Al Papik Field, Crete, 1 p.m.: With dual-threat quarterback Adam Wasserman at the helm, Doane’s offense came to life last Saturday at Hastings, going off for 52 points. Wasserman’s ability to run opened up running backs Jamaine Derogene and Jacobi White for big plays as the duo combined for 253 yards. Expect more of the same against a Dakota Wesleyan defense that’s given up 142 points in the first three games combined.
Jamestown (0-0) at Concordia (3-0), Bulldog Stadium, Seward, 1 p.m.: Jamestown sneaked out a 13-10 win in four overtimes in the mud in North Dakota last season, and it’s a game the Bulldogs haven’t forgotten. COVID-19 issues forced the Jimmies to get a late start this season, but they do return their leading rusher (Tanner Mathern) and leading receiver (Garrett Mitchell) from a year ago.
Central Methodist (2-0) at Peru State (0-1), Oak Bowl, Peru, 2 p.m.: The Casey Creehan era got off to a rough start for the Bobcats in a 41-2 season-opening loss at Baker last Saturday. Peru State managed just 118 total yards, but Nick Andrews was a bright spot on defense for the Bobcats with five tackles, three of which were behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of 21 yards. Central Methodist defeated William Penn 14-12 last Saturday behind Jalen Brown’s 235 yards passing and one touchdown.
Other GPAC games
Midland (0-2) at Briar Cliff (0-2), 1 p.m.
Northwestern (1-1) at Dordt (2-0), 1 p.m.
