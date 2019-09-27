Saturday’s games
Briar Cliff (3-1, 2-0 GPAC) at Concordia (1-2, 1-1 GPAC), Bulldog Stadium, 1 p.m.: Briar Cliff is a rising power in the Great Plains Athletic Conference under former Husker assistant Dennis Wagner, now in his third season. The Chargers are coming off a 20-10 win over Doane last week, a game in which the BC defense surrendered just 181 total yards and got a defensive touchdown on a 32-yard interception return by Roby Markel. The Chargers are second nationally in the NAIA in yards allowed, giving up just an average of 165 yards per game. BC quarterback Jonathan Santos was 18-of-25 for 238 yards passing and one TD, with Tyler French being the big-play receiver with five catches for 135 yards.
Hastings (2-1, 1-1 GPAC) at Doane (1-3, 1-1 GPAC), Al Papik Field, 1 p.m.: Expect an intense battle as this game represents a turning point for both teams. Doane’s Adam Wasserman came in at quarterback and engineered a second-half scoring drive in the loss at Briar Cliff, completing 6 of 9 passes during his stint for 72 yards. The Tigers’ defense held up well in the loss, registering 10 tackles for losses, an effort led by Joaquim Robinson’s three stops behind the line of scrimmage. Hastings also struggled offensively last week in the 44-0 loss to Concordia with 186 total yards and 6-of-30 through the air and two interceptions for 81 yards.
Nebraska Wesleyan (3-0) has a bye week
Other Saturday games
Missouri Baptist (0-4) at Midland (1-2, 0-2 GPAC), 1 p.m.
Colorado Mesa (1-2) at Chadron State (1-2), 1 p.m. (MDT)
NAIA No. 22 Baker (2-2) at Peru State (0-4), Oak Bowl, 2 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul (2-1) at Wayne State (1-2), 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II No. 18 Pittsburg State (3-0) at Nebraska-Kearney (2-1), Cope Stadium, 7 p.m.