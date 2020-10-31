State college glance: Nebraska-Kearney ends long skid against Pittsburg State by winning season opener

Morningside 35, Dordt 30: Drew Bessey and Cooper von Seggern made key interceptions for Morningside (6-0, 6-0 GPAC), but none was bigger than Tyler Wingert's pick in the end zone with under a minute to go and the visiting Mustangs clinging to a 35-30 lead. Wingert added 13 tackles, a career-best. Arnijae Ponder ran for 165 yards on 28 carries to lead the Mustangs' ground game. Dordt fell to 5-2 overall and in GPAC play.

Dakota Wesleyan 26, Briar Cliff 7: Zachary Lester completed 14 of 28 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, leading Dakota Wesleyan (1-5) to its first win of the season in Mitchell, South Dakota. Briar Cliff (1-4) was limited to just nine first downs and was 2 of 10 on third-down conversions.

Hastings 34, Jamestown 7: Tyree Nesmith rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown to lead the Broncos (2-4) to a road win. John Zamora completed 13 of 22 passes for 233 yards and three scores for Hastings. The Jimmies were held to 218 yards of total offense while turning the ball over four times.

Chadron State 41, South Dakota Mines 25: Dalton Holst went 19-of-27 passing for 361 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles (1-1, 1-1 RMAC) won their first game of the season. Jalen Starks totaled 116 yards on 17 carries and three scores for Chadron State. Jayd Johannsen led the Hardrockers in rushing and passing with 246 through the air and 109 on the ground.

