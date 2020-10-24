State college glance: Dordt efficient in romping past Concordia

Dordt led 20-0 at halftime and dominated Concordia in a 41-14 win Saturday in Seward in a battle of football teams that entered the game with 4-1 records.
The Defenders totaled 497 yards of offense with an average gain per play of 6.1 yards; were efficient on third down, converting 13 of 20 attempts; and on defense recorded four sacks and had an 81-yard interception return by Jalen Placide that set up a third-quarter touchdown.
Levi Jungling led the Defenders (5-1, second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference) in receiving with nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Noah Clayberg had 268 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Lyle Whitney ran for 57 yards for Concordia (4-2, tied for fourth).
Midland 55, Jamestown 27: Midland's high-scoring second quarter was the difference over Jamestown in Fremont.
The Warriors (4-2, tied for fourth in the GPAC) put up 31 points in the second quarter, with Keenan Smith scoring twice on the ground and River Walker throwing for two TDs. Walker passed for 279 yards and four scores. Smith had 140 yards on 15 carries.
Cade Torgerson went 28-for-43 passing with 320 and one touchdown for the Jimmies (0-4). Marcus Giles and Steven Justice each had 100 yards receiving.
Briar Cliff 27, Hastings 18: Donald Garland's interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter put the game away for the Chargers in Hastings.
The Broncos (1-4, tied for seventh in the GPAC) has 329 yards of offense but turned the ball over four times. John Zamora threw the ball for 240 yards and a TD for Hastings.
Briar Cliff's (1-4) King Waller ran for 65 yards.
Morningside 56, Dakota Wesleyan 21: The Mustangs stayed unbeaten with 549 yards of total offense against Dakota Wesleyan in Sioux City.
Joe Dolincheck threw for completed 18 of his 23 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs (5-0, first in the GPAC), while Arnijae Ponder ran for 159 yards and three scores. Zack Keller finished with 3½ sacks.
Zachary Lester completed 29 of 50 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (1-4, tied for seventh). Spencer Neugebauer finished with 10 catches for 149 yards and a TD.
Black Hills State at Chadron State: The game was cancelled after Black Hills State reported an increase in the number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus among members of the Yellow Jacket football team.
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
