State college glance: Dordt efficient in romping past Concordia

Dordt led 20-0 at halftime and dominated Concordia in a 41-14 win Saturday in Seward in a battle of football teams that entered the game with 4-1 records.

The Defenders totaled 497 yards of offense with an average gain per play of 6.1 yards; were efficient on third down, converting 13 of 20 attempts; and on defense recorded four sacks and had an 81-yard interception return by Jalen Placide that set up a third-quarter touchdown.

Levi Jungling led the Defenders (5-1, second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference) in receiving with nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Noah Clayberg had 268 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Lyle Whitney ran for 57 yards for Concordia (4-2, tied for fourth).

Midland 55, Jamestown 27: Midland's high-scoring second quarter was the difference over Jamestown in Fremont.

The Warriors (4-2, tied for fourth in the GPAC) put up 31 points in the second quarter, with Keenan Smith scoring twice on the ground and River Walker throwing for two TDs. Walker passed for 279 yards and four scores. Smith had 140 yards on 15 carries.