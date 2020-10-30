State college football preview: Top-ranked Morningside travels to No. 9 Dordt

Lincoln Journal Star
SATURDAY'S GAMES
NAIA No. 1 Morningside puts its unblemished record and first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference on the line with a trip Saturday to face No. 9 Dordt.
The Mustangs (5-0), the nine-time defending GPAC champion and two-time national champ, has a 12-game winning streak against the Defenders (5-1), including last season's 56-14 win at home in Sioux City. Wahoo graduate Reid Jurgensmeier leads NAIA in scoring with 84 points and is second in receiving yards with 722.
Dordt quarterback Noah Clayberg is second in the NAIA in total offense with 1,874 yards, including his 298-yard, three-touchdown passing day in last week's 41-14 win at Concordia.
The two teams play at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
OTHER GAMES
Hastings (1-4) at Jamestown (0-4), Jamestown, North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Chadron State (1-1) at South Dakota Mines (2-1), Rapid City, South Dakota, 4 p.m.
Note: Peru State's home game against William Penn, set for Saturday, was postponed. It was the fifth time this season the Bobcats had a game postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
