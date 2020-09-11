 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State college football preview: Rivalry game opens the season for Concordia, Doane
View Comments

State college football preview: Rivalry game opens the season for Concordia, Doane

{{featured_button_text}}
Concordia football practice, 8.15

Concordia's Blake Culbert (right) throws a pass during the opening day of practice on Aug. 15 in Seward.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Saturday’s games

Concordia at Doane, Al Papik Field, 6 p.m.: Both teams are looking to perk up offenses that struggled at times last season. While Doane has a returning starter at quarterback in Drake Davidson, the Bulldogs will be looking at either junior Blake Culbert or a former Centennial all-stater, sophomore Wyatt Ehlers, who have combined for two starts in their college careers. Look for the big playmakers on both sides to set the pace early for their respective teams — Concordia All-America senior linebacker Lane Napier and Doane wide receiver Izaiah Celestine, a potential postseason award candidate both in receiving and in the return game. Doane and Concordia are both hoping to challenge at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and possibly extend their seasons to the spring, and this is a big game in making that a reality.

Other GPAC games

Dordt at Midland, 1 p.m.

Dakota Wesleyan at Hastings, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Morningside, 7 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Tarence Roby's 100-yard interception return for a TD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News