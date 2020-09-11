State college football preview: Rivalry game opens the season for Concordia, Doane

Saturday’s games

Concordia at Doane, Al Papik Field, 6 p.m.: Both teams are looking to perk up offenses that struggled at times last season. While Doane has a returning starter at quarterback in Drake Davidson, the Bulldogs will be looking at either junior Blake Culbert or a former Centennial all-stater, sophomore Wyatt Ehlers, who have combined for two starts in their college careers. Look for the big playmakers on both sides to set the pace early for their respective teams — Concordia All-America senior linebacker Lane Napier and Doane wide receiver Izaiah Celestine, a potential postseason award candidate both in receiving and in the return game. Doane and Concordia are both hoping to challenge at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and possibly extend their seasons to the spring, and this is a big game in making that a reality.