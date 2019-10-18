Saturday’s games
Coe (4-2, 3-1 ARC) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-2, 1-2 ARC), Abel Stadium, 1 p.m. – NWU quarterback Jonathan Curti leads the American Rivers Conference in passing, averaging 300 yards per game. He’s also thrown a touchdown pass in his last 14 games. Curti, however, will be going against a Coe secondary that leads the league in pass defense (158.3 yards per game). Cornerback Hunter Semelroth has three interceptions this season, while linebackers Brian Robertson (45 tackles) and Logan Rickard (five tackles for losses) as well as defensive lineman Nolan Melchert (five quarterback sacks, eight tackles for losses) are players to watch. Watch out for the twin brother combination of quarterback Quentin White (1,157 yards passing, 10 TDs) and wide receiver Colton White (37 receptions, 10.3 yards per catch, five TDs).
NAIA No. 6 Northwestern (5-0, 4-0 GPAC) at Concordia (3-3, 3-2 GPAC), Bulldog Stadium, 1 p.m. – Concordia has won three of four after outlasting Dakota Wesleyan 24-17 at home after limiting the Tigers 12 yards rushing, a defensive effort led by Great Plains Athletic Conference defensive player of the week Lane Napier (12 tackles and an interception). Offensively, quarterback Jake Kemp continued his hot hand throwing the ball, tossing for 296 yards and three TDs. The Bulldog defense will be challenged by the Northwestern 1-2 punch of quarterback Tyson Kooima (1,344 yards passing, 13 TDs) and running back Jacob Kalgonis (620 yards rushing, eight TDs).
Dordt (3-3, 2-3 GPAC) at Doane (4-3, 4-1 GPAC), Al Papik Field, 1 p.m. – A fourth quarter surge helped Doane avoid being upset at home last week against Jamestown as the duo of quarterback Drake Davidson (268 yards passing, three TDs) and wide receiver Izaiah Celestine (six catches, 109 yards, 1 TD; three punt returns, 81 yards) came through in the clutch. Dordt, which is coming off a 35-6 loss at home to rival Northwestern, averages 323 yards per game on the ground, with Levi Schoonhoven leading a balanced running game with 672 yards rushing and four TDs. Doane’s rushing defense is giving up just 57.9 yards per game. A big game for the Tigers with No. 6 Northwestern and No. 1 Morningside the next two weeks.
Other games Saturday
Dakota Wesleyan (1-6, 0-5 GPAC) at Midland (2-4, 1-3 GPAC), 1 p.m.
Hastings (2-4, 1-4 GPAC) at Briar Cliff (4-3, 3-2 GPAC), 1 p.m.
Peru State (0-6) at Clarke University (0-6), Dubuque, Iowa, 1 p.m.
NCAA Division II No. 7 Northwest Missouri State (6-0) at Nebraska-Kearney (4-2), Cope Stadium, 2 p.m.
Northern State (3-3) at Wayne State (2-4), 1 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin (2-4) at Chadron State (2-4), Noon (MDT)