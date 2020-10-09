State college football preview: Midland hosts Hastings in only college game in Nebraska on Saturday

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Hastings (1-2) at Midland (1-2), Heedum Field, Fremont, 1 p.m.: Midland got things rolling in its 56-3 win at Briar Cliff last Saturday as quarterback River Walker completed 14 of 18 passes for 234 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 66 and one more score. Defensively, Midland intercepted six passes, including a pick six in the first quarter by Charles Barnes. Hastings’ game last week against defending NAIA national champion Morningside was postponed until Nov. 21 because of COVID-19 issues with the Broncos.