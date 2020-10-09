 Skip to main content
State college football preview: Midland hosts Hastings in only college game in Nebraska on Saturday
SATURDAY'S GAMES

Hastings (1-2) at Midland (1-2), Heedum Field, Fremont, 1 p.m.: Midland got things rolling in its 56-3 win at Briar Cliff last Saturday as quarterback River Walker completed 14 of 18 passes for 234 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 66 and one more score. Defensively, Midland intercepted six passes, including a pick six in the first quarter by Charles Barnes. Hastings’ game last week against defending NAIA national champion Morningside was postponed until Nov. 21 because of COVID-19 issues with the Broncos.

Peru State (1-1) at Benedictine (2-1), O’Malley Field, Atchison, Kansas, 1 p.m.: Benedictine posted convincing wins over Clarke University and Culver-Stockton before falling 41-7 at Grand View last Saturday. Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Kettle leads a balanced ground game for the Ravens with 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also passing for 359 yards and two more scores.

Other games

Chadron State (0-0) at Colorado Mesa (0-0), noon (MDT), Grand Junction, Colorado. 

Doane has a bye week. The Concordia at Dakota Wesleyan game originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Nov. 21.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

