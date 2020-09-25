State college football preview: Doane, Concordia hit the road for Week 3 GPAC games Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s games

Doane (1-1) at Hastings (1-1), Wilson Field, 1 p.m.: Doane’s offense came to life in the fourth quarter, scoring all its points in a 13-6 win over Briar Cliff in the fourth quarter on a pair of Adam Wasserman touchdown passes. Jacobi White may be becoming a go-to running back for the Tigers after going for 81 yards on 12 carries last Saturday. The Doane offensive line will need to continue showing progress after surrendering five sacks in the victory. This is the 119th football game between these schools, with Doane holding a 55-53-10 edge.

Concordia (2-0) at Briar Cliff (0-1), Memorial Field, Sioux City, 1 p.m.: Concordia got 177 yards and five touchdowns rushing from NAIA national player of the week Jonah Weyand in the 34-28 overtime win against Hastings last Saturday night, but the passing game also emerged for the Bulldogs as Blake Culbert was 18-of-33 for 220 yards. The Bulldogs will need that kind of balance against a Briar Cliff defense that surrendered just 283 yards against Doane and shut out the Tigers the first three quarters.

Peru State (0-0) at Baker (0-0), Liston Stadium, Baldwin City, Kansas, 1 p.m.: Both teams have had delays to the start of their seasons, but both appear ready to kick things off this weekend. Peru State’s new head coach Casey Creehan has nine starters back offensively and four more on defense in hopes of turning around last season’s 2-9 record.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.