State college football preview: Doane, Concordia facing high-powered offenses in home games Saturday
State college football preview: Doane, Concordia facing high-powered offenses in home games Saturday

Saturday’s games

Dordt (4-1) at Concordia (4-1), Bulldog Stadium, 1 p.m.: Concordia faced a high-powered offense in a 31-17 loss at Northwestern last Saturday, and the challenge may be even stiffer at home against the Defenders. Led by dual-threat quarterback Noah Clayberg (a former Iowa player), Dordt is averaging 43.8 points and 532.2 yards per game (292.6 rushing, 239.6 passing). Clayberg has passed for 979 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 528 more yards and nine scores.

Northwestern (3-1) at Doane (2-3), Al Papik Field, 1 p.m.: Doane struggled offensively in a 44-19 loss at Dordt last Saturday, picking up just 162 total yards and a meager 23 through the air. The Tigers will need more production to help counter Northwestern’s passing attack sparked by quarterback Tyson Kooima, who has thrown for 1,416 yards and 12 touchdowns in just four games.

Other games

Jamestown (0-3) at Midland (3-2), 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff (0-4) at Hastings (1-3), 1 p.m.

Note: Clarke at Peru State postponed from Saturday to Nov. 21, Black Hills State at Chadron State, canceled.

Former BDS all-staters Schardt, Dickson making an impact this season at Concordia
Another Peru State football game postponed due to COVID-19
State college football glance: Northwestern gives visiting Concordia its first loss
