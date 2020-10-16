State college football preview: Concordia puts unbeaten record on the line at Northwestern

Saturday’s games

Concordia (4-0) at Northwestern (2-1), De Valois Stadium, Orange City, Iowa, 1 p.m.: Both teams are coming off bye weeks. Concordia might benefit from having last Saturday’s game at Dakota Wesleyan postponed until Nov. 21 because it will mean an extra week of rest for its injured stars: running back Jonah Weyand and All-American linebacker Lane Napier. The Bulldogs’ defense was stellar two weeks ago in a 23-3 win over Jamestown and has been key in their first 4-0 start since 2013. They’ll face one of the best quarterbacks in the NAIA in Tyson Kooima, who has thrown for 1,009 yards and 10 TDs this season. Northwestern’s lone loss was 45-31 on the road in the opener at two-time defending national champion Morningside. Northwestern has reached the NAIA playoffs the past three years.