State college football preview: Concordia puts unbeaten record on the line at Northwestern

Saturday’s games
Concordia (4-0) at Northwestern (2-1), De Valois Stadium, Orange City, Iowa, 1 p.m.: Both teams are coming off bye weeks. Concordia might benefit from having last Saturday’s game at Dakota Wesleyan postponed until Nov. 21 because it will mean an extra week of rest for its injured stars: running back Jonah Weyand and All-American linebacker Lane Napier. The Bulldogs’ defense was stellar two weeks ago in a 23-3 win over Jamestown and has been key in their first 4-0 start since 2013. They’ll face one of the best quarterbacks in the NAIA in Tyson Kooima, who has thrown for 1,009 yards and 10 TDs this season. Northwestern’s lone loss was 45-31 on the road in the opener at two-time defending national champion Morningside. Northwestern has reached the NAIA playoffs the past three years.
Doane (2-2) at Dordt (3-1), Sioux Center, Iowa, 1 p.m.: Doane had a bye week after being upset by Dakota Wesleyan at home Oct. 3. Dordt flattened Jamestown 66-13 last week, a game the hosts led 50-6 at intermission. The Defenders rolled up 668 yards of total offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Noah Clayberg, who was 15-of-18 for 220 yards and four touchdowns through the air while also rushing for 109 yards and another score.
Clarke University (1-3) at Peru State (1-2), Oak Bowl, 1 p.m.: Peru State nearly pulled off the upset at Benedictine last week, falling 31-27 to a team that shut out Clarke 38-0 on the road in the season opener. Peru State’s Travis Reed was impressive defensively with 15 tackles, three of which were behind the line of scrimmage.
Other games
Midland (2-2) at Dakota Wesleyan (1-3), Mitchell, South Dakota, 1 p.m.
South Dakota Mines (1-0) at Chadron State (0-1), Elliott Field, 5 p.m. MDT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!