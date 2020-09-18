 Skip to main content
State college football preview: Concordia, Hastings hope to continue momentum from Week 1
State college football preview: Concordia, Hastings hope to continue momentum from Week 1

Concordia vs. Doane, 9.12

Doane's Jamaine Derogene (5) rushes for a 56-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Concordia last Saturday at Al Papik Field in Crete. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Saturday’s games

Briar Cliff (0-0) at Doane (0-1), Al Papik Field, 1 p.m.: Doane had trouble getting any offense generated after Jamaine Derogene’s 56-yard TD run in the first quarter of the Tigers’ 24-7 loss to Concordia in the season opener last Saturday. Doane will be operating against a stiff Briar Cliff defense that features All-American senior defensive tackle Robert Robinson, who broke the school’s single-season sack record last year with 10.

Hastings (1-0) at Concordia (1-0), Bulldog Stadium, 6 p.m.: Both teams got off to impressive starts last Saturday in hopes of improving on disappointing seasons a year ago. Hastings, 2-8 in 2019 after a 2-0 start, downed Dakota Wesleyan 45-7 behind a rushing attack that produced 247 yards, led by Tyree Nesmith’s 108 yards and four touchdowns. Concordia will also look to run the ball and control tempo behind running back Jonah Weyand, who had 169 yards in the win over Doane. The Bulldog defense was also a factor, limiting Doane to just 3.9 yards per play and not allowing the Tigers into the red zone.

Other GPAC games

Morningside (1-0) at Midland (0-1), 1 p.m.

Dakota Wesleyan (0-1) at Northwestern (0-1), 1 p.m.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

