State college football glance: Walker, Midland cruise past Doane

River Walker passed for 237 yards and a touchdown as Midland cruised to a 28-3 win Saturday over Doane in Crete.

Keenan Smith covered 76 yards on the ground on 18 carries for the Warriors (5-3) and Darrin Gentry had five catches for 74 yards.

Doane (2-5) had six turnovers. Drake Davidson completed 10 of 22 passes for 71 yards for the Tigers.

Jamestown 17, Briar Cliff 10: Cade Torgerson threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards as the Jimmies earned their first win of the season in Sioux City, Iowa.

Jamestown (1-5) held the Chargers to 1-for-13 on third-down conversions and 3.9 yards per play.

Cayden Mitchell threw for 134 yards and King Waller rushed for 72 yards for Briar Cliff (1-6).

Northwestern 62, Hastings 10: Tyson Kooima totaled 221 yards passing and 79 yards rushing, along with four touchdowns, as the Raiders offense rolled Saturday afternoon in Hastings.

Northwestern (6-1) had 564 yards of total offense, with 293 yards rushing. Blake Fryar led the ground attack with 81 yards.

Jesse Ulrich threw for 69 yards and rushed for 53 yards for the Broncos (2-5).