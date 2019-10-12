Wartburg stormed to 55 unanswered points after a brief Nebraska Wesleyan lead, and the Knights powered to a 61-7 victory in American Rivers Conference football Saturday in Waverly, Iowa.
No. 11 Wartburg (6-0, 4-0 ARC) put the game out of reach with 28 second-quarter points.
Nebraska Wesleyan took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter on Jonathan Curti's 10-yard touchdown pass to Logan Hughes, but the Prairie Wolves (3-2, 1-2), who finished with a season-low 202 yards of offense, didn't score again.
Wartburg had a 24-10 advantage in first downs and finished with 491 total yards, with Noah Dodd completing 15-of-18 passes for 245 yards and five TDs. Wartburg was 12-for-15 on third down conversions.
Concordia 24, Dakota Wesleyan 17: Quarterback Jake Kemp went 19-of-38 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs edged DWU in Seward.
Kemp put Concordia (3-3, 3-2 GPAC) on the board early with a first-quarter, 8-yard TD pass to Lane Castaneda to cap a 10-play, 77-yard drive that made it 7-0.
Kemp later connected on a 15-yard pass to Ryan Durdon in the third quarter, and a 12-yard toss to Castaneda, which made it 24-10. Concordia's Cayden Beran led all pass-catchers with 130 yards.
Zachary Lester led the Tigers (1-6, 0-5) with 301 yards passing and two TDs.
Midland 61, Hastings 20: Midland had 21-point quarters in the first and fourth to overwhelm Hastings in Hastings. Midland won its first GPAC game of the season, improving to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
The Warriors' Noah Oswald shredded Hastings (2-4, 1-4) with five touchdown passes, going 22-for-36 for 304 yards. Austan Daniels caught nine balls for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Harris had four receptions for 86 yards and a pair of TDs.
Nebraska-Kearney 44, Lincoln 0: The Lopers rans for 393 yards and five TDs to shutout Lincoln in Jefferson City, Missouri. UNK (4-2) scored on three straight second-quarter possessions. Each drive covered 71 yards, making it 27-0 at the halftime.
In the second half, Omaha Skutt grad Garrett Meyer went 13 yards into the end zone to grow the Lopers' lead. Tell Spies, of Mullen, recovered a strip-sack fumble for 18 yards to make it 44-0.
Minnesota-Duluth 21, Wayne State 7: Minnesota-Duluth scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Wayne State. The Wildcats were held to a total of 106 yards including only 30 rushing yards. Wade Sullivan rushed for two touchdowns for the winners.
Chadron State 42, Adams State 23: Chadron State's Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter to keep Adams State (3-3) at bay in Chadron. The Eagles (2-4) got their second-quarter blitz after trailing 16-0. Chadron State had 31 first downs, including seven by penalty. Holst finished 27-for-41 for 328 yards and the four TDs. Priest Jennings ran for 87 yards and Stevann Brown 86.
Morningside 49, Briar Cliff 14: Morningside (5-0) had its lowest point total of the season but still won handily in Sioux City, a 27-point second quarter helping salt the game away. The Mustangs rushed for 417 yards on 45 carries, getting 100-yard days from Tupak Kpeayeh (143), Arnijae Ponder (130) and Anthony Sims (102).
Northwestern 35, Dordt 6: Tyson Kooima ran all over the Dordt defense on Saturday, as the Northwestern running back Tyson Kooima gained 125 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns as Northwestern (5-0, 4-0 GPAC) blitzed Dordt (3-3, 2-2) in Sioux Center, Iowa.