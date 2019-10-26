Nebraska Wesleyan gave a good Central team all it could handle but was done in by the Dutch's 22-point fourth quarter on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.
Central (6-1 overall, 4-1 American Rivers Conference) won 49-35, handing NWU (3-4, 1-4) its fourth straight loss.
The Prairie Wolves closed to within 27-21 in the third quarter on Jonathan Curti's 9-yard touchdown pass to Prentice Wilson, but Central scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter — which included a two-point conversion after the first — to salt the game away.
Central had 31 first downs to NWU's 30-yard line, but the Dutch wore down the Wolves with 373 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Curti set a school record for completions, connecting on 39 of 67 passes for 433 yards and five touchdowns; Derrick Curtis caught five for 124 yards and Kevin Tims had 10 receptions for 59.
Northwestern 23, Doane 3: Northwestern (7-0, 6-0 Great Plains Athletic Conference) held Doane (4-3, 4-5) without a touchdown despite 135 rushing yards by the Tigers' Jacobi White.
Northwestern's Garrett Packer outdid White with 144 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Red Raiders had scoring drives of 85, 90, 75 and 68 yards.
Doane was held to 94 passing yards and 13 first downs.
Dordt 35, Concordia 0: Concordia was 0-for-10 in third- and forth-down conversions as Dordt (5-3, 4-2 GPAC) dominated in Sioux Center, Iowa. The Bulldogs (3-5, 3-4) threw five interceptions, four by Jake Kemp, and managed only 34 yards rushing.
Dordt's Carter Schiebout ran for 101 of Dordt's 269 yards rushing.
The Defenders built a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Midland 42, Jamestown 14: The Warriors rushed for 268 yards and won in Jamestown, North Dakota, despite Jamestown's more than 7-minute advantage in time of possession.
Noah Oswald led Midland (4-4, 3-3 GPAC) in rushing (108 yards on nine carries) in addition to completing 12 of 21 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Maximus Wold added 105 rushing yards, and Austin Daniels caught seven balls for 85 yards.
Jamestown (1-8, 1-6) had 20 first downs and 372 yards of offense, but only 14 points to show for it.
Briar Cliff 32, Hastings 0: BCU quarterback Preston Mulligan went 13-of-31 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' shutout of Hastings in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Chargers (5-3, 4-2 GPAC) stymied Hastings' (2-5, 1-5) offense, holding the Broncos to just 191 total yards and 3-of-17 third-down conversions.
Morningside 69, Dakota Wesleyan 0: Joe Dolincheck completed 13 of 23 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns as Morningside blanked DWU in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Morningside (7-0, 6-0) was also productive on the ground, led by Arnijae Ponder with 23 carries for 144 yards and a two TDs.
Morningside outproduced DWU (1-8, 0-7) offensively, 643 yards to 101.
Fort Hays State 37, Nebraska-Kearney 31: Charles Tigner's 2-yard scamper into the end zone gave the Tigers a necessary two-score cushion in the fourth quarter as Fort Hays State held on in Hays, Kansas.
Up 30-24, Fort Hays State (6-2) went with Tigner to cap off a 12-play, 73-yard drive to make it 37-24. Then the Lopers (5-3) drove 75 yards on 11 plays and scored on Darrius Webb's 1-yard run that made it 37-31.
Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis ran for 118 yards and a TD, and Webb rushed for 88 yards and two scores.
Wayne State 26, St. Mary 23: Wildcat redshirt freshman Devin Merkuris broke away for a 41-yard TD in the fourth quarter to give Wayne State the go-ahead score in the home win.
Wayne State (3-5) rushed for 311 yards, with Merkuris getting 123 on 20 carries.
After Merkuris' fourth-quarter score, the Marauders (1-7) drove to the Wildcat 30 before linebacker Tyler Thomsen intercepted a pass with 2:28 left.
Chadron State 40, Dixie State 27: The Eagles piled up 21 first-quarter points and Colton Dolder's field goal early in the third quarter capped a 31-0 spree against Dixie State (6-2, 5-2 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) in St. George, Utah.
Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes in the first half for Chadron State (4-4, 3-4) and finished 19-for-34 for 239 yards and the four TDs. Elijah Myles added 183 yards rushing.
Culver-Stockton 41, Peru State 7: A 20-point third quarter let Culver-Stockton (3-5) put away Peru State (0-8) in Peru.
Peru State tied it at 7-7 on Dillon Ruelas' 6-yard touchdown run, but the Bobcats found it tough going thereafter, finishing with 11 first downs and 130 yards of total offense to Culver-Stockton's 478 yards.