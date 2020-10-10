State college football glance: Overtime field goal hands Chadron State season-opening loss

After missing his first two field-goal attempts, Colorado Mesa's Lucas Ruiz Diaz nailed a 38-yard game-winner in overtime to beat Chadron State 10-7 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Ruiz Diaz's field goal came after the Eagles' (0-1) Dalton Holst tied the game by connecting on a 9-yard TD pass to Jalon'e Rice in the fourth quarter. Holst was 21-of-41 passing for 208 yards and the lone score.

The Mavericks (1-0) outproduced Chadron State offensively with 346 yards — including 228 rushing — to the Eagles' 266.

Jesse Rodriquez kicked off the scoring after breaking free for a 61-yard TD run to cap a first-quarter, two-play drive to give Colorado Mesa a 7-0 lead.

Benedictine 31, Peru State 27: Gary Fleming had 99 yards receiving for the Bobcats (1-2) on five receptions and a touchdown, but Benedictine (3-1) came on late in the third quarter, blocking a PAT and took a one-point lead following a 17-yard pass from Garrett Kettle to Rayshon Mills with 3:50 remaining in the frame.

Peru State missed a field goal to take the lead from 41-yards out with 10:39 to play, then the Ravens (3-1) tacked on their own field goal for the 31-27 final total.