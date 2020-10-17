State college football glance: Northwestern gives visiting Concordia its first loss

Tyson Kooima's 417 passing yards and two touchdowns led Northwestern to a 31-17 win over Concordia in Orange City, Iowa, on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Concordia (4-1 overall and GPAC) cut an early 13-0 deficit to 16-14 late in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Bulldogs could get. Kooima's first touchdown pass later in the quarter gave the Red Raiders a 23-14 lead, and they led by at least six points the rest of the game.

Shane Solberg caught 11 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns for Northwestern (3-1, 3-1). Konner McQuillan added 100 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Blake Culbert threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns and Jonah Weyland ran for 130 yards for the Bulldogs.

Dordt 44, Doane 19: Noah Clayberg scored four first-half touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, to help the Defenders (4-1, 4-1) pull away in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Dordt's defense held Doane to 2.7 yards per play on the afternoon. Clayberg finished with 230 passing yards and 62 rushing.

Jacobi White, Adam Wasserman and Frazzie Wynn all scored rushing touchdowns for the Tigers (2-3, 2-3).