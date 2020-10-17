State college football glance: Northwestern gives visiting Concordia its first loss

Tyson Kooima's 417 passing yards and two touchdowns led Northwestern to a 31-17 win over Concordia in Orange City, Iowa, on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Concordia (4-1 overall and GPAC) cut an early 13-0 deficit to 16-14 late in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Bulldogs could get. Kooima's first touchdown pass later in the quarter gave the Red Raiders a 23-14 lead, and they led by at least six points the rest of the game.
Shane Solberg caught 11 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns for Northwestern (3-1, 3-1). Konner McQuillan added 100 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Blake Culbert threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns and Jonah Weyland ran for 130 yards for the Bulldogs.
Dordt 44, Doane 19: Noah Clayberg scored four first-half touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, to help the Defenders (4-1, 4-1) pull away in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Dordt's defense held Doane to 2.7 yards per play on the afternoon. Clayberg finished with 230 passing yards and 62 rushing.
Jacobi White, Adam Wasserman and Frazzie Wynn all scored rushing touchdowns for the Tigers (2-3, 2-3).
Morningside 54, Jamestown 7: Joe Dolincheck led a potent air attack, going 25-for-35 for 358 yards passing and four TDs as the Mustangs rolled in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Two of Dolincheck's TD throws came in the third quarter — a pair 3-yard passes — as Morningside (4-0, 4-0) took a 47-0 lead into the final period.
Arnijae Ponder contributed 103 yards and two scores on the ground on a day Morningside churned out 622 total yards offensively. Jamestown (0-3, 0-3) had just 169 total yards.
Midland 50, Dakota Wesleyan 14: Dalton Tremayne returned the opening kickoff 87 yards to give Midland (3-2, 3-2) an early 7-0 lead, and the Warriors never looked back in Mitchell, South Dakota.
River Walker went 14-for-23 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns while three Midland running backs punched in a score each. The Warriors had 513 yards of total offense to Dakota Wesleyan's (1-4, 1-4) 249.
Defensively, Midland's Zach Acamo led the way with 15 tackles (10 solo).
