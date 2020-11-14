State college football glance: Northwestern finds gear in piling up yards against Briar Cliff

Northwestern overcame a first-series blunder that put Briar Cliff ahead 7-0 on the Raiders first drive, with the Red Raiders piling up 422 yards of offense in a 38-21 victory Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.

Brandon Faatalale scooped and scored on a Konner McQuillan fumble on Northwestern's third offensive play to put the Chargers on the board early, but then it was all Northwestern in the first half.

Tyson Kooima tied the game with a 20-yard pass to Shane Solberg and Logan Meyer capped an eight-play, 65-yard drive with a 15-yard scoring run to give Northwestern the lead in the first quarter. Koomia scored on a 6-yard scamper for a 21-7 lead and Garrett Packer made it 28-7 at the half with a 5-yard run.

Northwestern (7-1 overall, 7-1 GPAC) scored 38 consecutive points before the Chargers (1-7, 1-7) found the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

Dakota Wesleyan 35, Jamestown 16: Dakota Wesleyan put the defensive clamps on Jamestown in the second half, and Zachary Lester had a career-high four touchdown passes to lead the Tigers in Bismarck, North Dakota.