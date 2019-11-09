Nebraska Wesleyan missed an extra-point kick that would have tied it in the final minutes and fell a point short Saturday in Decorah, Iowa.
Previously winless Luther won 35-34, handing the Prairie Wolves their sixth consecutive loss.
NWU drove 73 yards for a touchdown, cashed in by Jonathan Curti's 2-yard TD pass to Logan Hughes with 3 minutes, 17 seconds to play, before the missed kick. The Prairie Wolves got the ball back with 2:12 to play, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Luther (1-8, 1-6 American Rivers Conference) snapped a 12-game losing streak.
Curti threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns — Derrick Curtis caught one of those TDs and finished with 10 receptions for 141 yards — for NWU (3-6, 1-6).
Morningside 52, Concordia 7: A 35-point second quarter sent unbeaten and NAIA No. 1 Morningside (9-0, 8-0 GPAC) to a comfortable win over Concordia (3-7, 3-6) in Sioux City, Iowa.
Arnijae Ponder scored the first three Morningside touchdowns on short runs, and Joe Dolincheck threw two touchdown passes to put the Mustangs up 35-0.
Concordia's lone score came on Exavier Jackson's 6-yard run that made it 42-7. The Bulldogs had only nine first downs and 126 yards of offense.
Morningside rolled up 490 yards in total.
Nebraska-Kearney 49, Missouri Western 21: Nebraska-Kearney churned for 26 first downs on the ground and finished with 31 in a convincing win over Missouri Western (7-3) in St. Joseph, Missouri.
UNK (6-4) rushed a whopping 71 times for 528 yards, including 184 and two TDs from Darrius Webb, 172 yards and a score by David Goodwin, and TJ Davis' 121 yards and two TDs.
You have free articles remaining.
Chadron State 53, South Dakota School of Mines 48: Chadron State scored 36 second-half points in Chadron.
The Eagles and Hardrockers (2-8, 1-8 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) combined for 1,072 yards, 101 points and 54 first downs.
Chadron State's Dalton Holst completed 18 of 30 passes for 351 yards and four TDs, with Tevon Wright catching eight for 180 yards and two scores. Elijah Myles added 193 rushing yards (2 TDs) for the Eagles (6-4, 5-4 RMAC).
Wayne State 62, Upper Iowa 0: Wayne State (4-6) was in total control at home, rushing for 415 yards in its biggest shutout win since 2009. Devin Merkuris led Wayne State with 187 yards rushing and two TDs.
Northwestern 44, Hastings 17: No. 5 Northwestern College (9-0, 8-0 GPAC) clamped down on Hastings (2-7, 1-7) in a win in Orange City, Iowa. The Red Raiders led 37-0 at the half and scored the game's first 44 points.
Northwestern's Shane Solberg caught six passes for 101 yards and four touchdowns.
Brett Simonsen had 80 yards rushing for Hastings.
Grand View 60, Peru State 0: Grand View (9-0) held Peru State (1-9) to five first downs and 55 yards of offense, while the Vikings finished with 400 yards in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dordt 43, Briar Cliff 7: Dordt (7-3, 6-2 GPAC) piled up 501 yards of offense and cruised past Briar Cliff (5-5, 4-4) in Sioux Center, Iowa. Levi Jungling caught nine passes for 147 yards for the Defenders.
Dakota Wesleyan 41, Jamestown 14: Dakota Wesleyan (2-8, 1-7 GPAC) had an easy win over Jamestown (1-7, 1-9) in in Mitchell, South Dakota. The Tigers scored 43 points despite only 28½ minutes of possession.