State college football glance: Morningside racks up the yards to roll past Midland

The Morningside football team had no problem dispatching Midland on Saturday in Fremont as the Mustangs used more than 450 yards of offense to run away from the Warriors 42-7.

What made Morningside's offense so dangerous was the connection between quarterback Joe Dolincheck and receiver Reid Jurgensmeier.

The former Bellevue West standout found Jurgensmeier in the end zone five times as the senior from Wahoo finished with 167 yards on 10 receptions. Dolincheck was equally as impressive, going 31-for-49 for 341 yards.

Northwestern 50, Dakota Wesleyan 16: Tyson Kooima threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns as the Red Raiders (1-1) dominated the Tigers (0-2) on the road. Cade Moser and Shane Solberg were the busy targets for Kooima as Moser finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns while Solberg hauled in 112 yards with two touchdowns.

