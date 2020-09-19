 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State college football glance: Morningside racks up the yards to roll past Midland
View Comments

State college football glance: Morningside racks up the yards to roll past Midland

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State college football logo

The Morningside football team had no problem dispatching Midland on Saturday in Fremont as the Mustangs used more than 450 yards of offense to run away from the Warriors 42-7. 

What made Morningside's offense so dangerous was the connection between quarterback Joe Dolincheck and receiver Reid Jurgensmeier.

The former Bellevue West standout found Jurgensmeier in the end zone five times as the senior from Wahoo finished with 167 yards on 10 receptions. Dolincheck was equally as impressive, going 31-for-49 for 341 yards. 

Northwestern 50, Dakota Wesleyan 16: Tyson Kooima threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns as the Red Raiders (1-1) dominated the Tigers (0-2) on the road. Cade Moser and Shane Solberg were the busy targets for Kooima as Moser finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns while Solberg hauled in 112 yards with two touchdowns.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Tarence Roby's 100-yard interception return for a TD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News