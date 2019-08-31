Noah Oswald threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns as Midland cruised to a 48-17 win over Southwestern College in a football season opener Saturday in Winfield, Kansas.
Midland's Dalton Tremayne caught six balls for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and Austin Harris added a pair of scores while getting five receptions for 102 yards. Keenan Smith added 101 yards rushing with one touchdown.
Hastings 40, Panhandle State 22: Hastings shut out Panhandle State in the second half for a season-opening win at home.
The Broncos won despite giving up 237 yards rushing, finishing with a 408-355 advantage in total yardage.
Hastings' Isaiah Jackson completed 19 of 37 passes for 250 yards, with two of his three scoring tosses going to Keiotey Stenhouse, who finished with nine catches for 129 yards.
Missouri Valley 27, Peru State 14: Missouri Valley turned the tables on Peru State after the Bobcats had defeated the Vikings by nearly the same score (24-14) last season.
Missouri Valley scored the game's first 17 points in Peru and finished with 293 total yards to Peru State's 223.
Peru State's Noah Kasbohm threw for 135 yards and a 40-yard touchdown pass to Tajh Eaddy in the second quarter. Jordan Willis recovered a fumble for a touchdown for Peru State's other score.
Morningside 80, St. Francis (Ill.) 0: Morningside, top-ranked in the NAIA coaches poll, rolled up 585 yards of offense in an emphatic victory in Sioux City, Iowa. The Mustangs bolted to a 35-0 lead after one quarter and led 56-0 at halftime. Morningside's Joe Dolincheck completed 23 of 28 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns. Tupak Kpeayeh added 122 yards rushing and Amijae Ponder had 116 and two scores.
Waldorf 17, Briar Cliff 10: Waldorf shut out Briar Cliff in three quarters and finished with 2 more total yards (258-256) in Forest City, Iowa. Larry Whitfield rushed for 112 yards for the winners.